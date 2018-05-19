Minnesota Timberwolves: Three Potential Trade Destinations For Karl-Anthony Towns [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

What three teams could be ideal trade destinations for Timberwolves' star Karl-Anthony Towns?

Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the most talented big men in the NBA, but is now being talked about for a completely different reason. Reports recently broke that Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves are not in a good place. That could lead to the star big man being traded this offseason.

There is no guarantee that Towns will end up being traded. Minnesota could find a way to smooth things over with him. Towns is the most important player for the Wolves and losing him would set them back in a big way.

During the 2017-18 season with the Timberwolves, Towns ended up averaging 21.3 points per game to go along with 12.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. He shot 54.5 percent from the field and showed off his game as a stretch big as well, making 42.1 percent of his three-point attempts. Those numbers would look good on almost any teams roster in the league.

At just 22 years of age with the amount of talent he possesses, Towns would be one of the most sought-after players on the trade block in quite some time.

If Minnesota does look to trade Towns, it won’t be cheap. Teams will have to throw home run offers at the Timberwolves, which many will be more than willing to do.

All of that being said, which three teams would be ideal trade destinations for Towns if the Wolves do decide to move him this offseason?

Boston Celtics

Danny Ainge and company have been linked to stars each of the last few offseasons and they were able to get one when they acquired Kyrie Irving. Going after another star may not be in the cards, but the Timberwolves might be enticed by a trade package surrounding Jaylen Brown. Boston would then have a starting lineup of Irving, Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, and Karl-Anthony Towns, which would be extremely difficult to beat.

Los Angeles Lakers

Magic Johnson has made it clear that the Lakers are open for business this offseason when it comes to acquiring a star. Towns may not be a name that has come up often, but the Lakers could certainly craft an intriguing offer. Brandon Ingram could be a centerpiece in the trade and L.A. could also include other young talent or picks to make the Wolves pull the trigger.

Sacramento Kings

Finally, the Kings could make perfect sense as a trade partner with the Timberwolves. Sacramento has been looking to get back into playoff contention and building around Towns would be an ideal way to do that. Minnesota may not get a star back in return, but a combination of young talent and picks could do the trick.

Expect to hear a lot of rumors surrounding Towns this offseason. If the buzz is true and the Wolves are not sure of their future with Towns, they could consider dealing him to the highest bidder.