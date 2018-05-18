DeMarcus Cousins: Top 2018 NBA Free Agency Landing Spots [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Which teams would be the best free agency landing spots for DeMarcus Cousins this offseason?

DeMarcus Cousins has been one of the top talents in the NBA since he came into the league. Early on in his career, however, there were a lot of concerns about his attitude. Over the last couple of seasons, Cousins has improved his attitude and has actually become more of a leader with the New Orleans Pelicans.

New Orleans was looking like a serious contender in the Western Conference with Cousins playing the best basketball of his career alongside Anthony Davis. Unfortunately, a torn Achilles ended Cousins’ season early.

During the 2017-18 season with the Pelicans, Cousins ended up averaging 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game. He shot 47.0 percent from the floor overall and knocked down 35.4 percent of his three-point attempts. Cousins would not have received MVP votes, but there is no question that his numbers warranted at least being in the discussion.

At 27 years of age, Cousins is headed into free agency this offseason. His value may have been hurt for some teams due to the injury that he suffered. Others are going to be more than interested in locking Cousins up long-term with faith that he will rebound and get back to being one of the best big men in the NBA.

All of that being said, which teams would be the top landing spots for Cousins this coming offseason in free agency?

Los Angeles Lakers

Cousins has been linked to the Lakers quite a bit this offseason and would be an ideal fit for them. They are trying to get back into championship contention and Cousins can help them with that goal. L.A. is a very young team with a lot of talent and adding a veteran star like Cousins would be an ideal fit.

New Orleans Pelicans

Alvin Gentry would love to have Cousins back in New Orleans next season, but they might not be willing to pay him the kind of money he will be wanting. There is no question that the fit with the Pelicans is right for Cousins. Pairing Cousins and Davis long-term would help keep New Orleans in contention in the West.

San Antonio Spurs

Another potential destination for Cousins this offseason would be the San Antonio Spurs. They may not be talked about as one of the top landing spots for Cousins, but he could become a focal point for their offense if he bought into the system. LaMarcus Aldridge is also a free agent and if he heads elsewhere, the Spurs could consider turning their attention to Cousins.

Miami Heat

Miami could be another team to keep an eye on when it comes to Cousins this offseason. Hassan Whiteside could end up being traded and Miami would be in need of another dominant big man. Pat Riley has found ways to bring stars to the Heat in free agency in the past and signing Cousins would simply add to that list.

Dallas Mavericks

Mark Cuban and company are the final team in the top-five. It has been a long time since the Mavericks have been in contention and Cousins could be the first step towards getting back into that conversation. Dallas has money to spend and will likely look to make a splash this offseason, which could make Cousins a potential target.