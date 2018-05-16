Green Bay Packers: Early Bold Predictions For The 2018 NFL Season [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

What bold predictions can be made for the Packers heading into the 2018 NFL season?

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are heading into the 2018 NFL season with big goals. After missing the playoffs last season and seeing the Minnesota Vikings win the NFC North division title, the Packers want to get back to the top of their division and into the postseason. Having Rodgers back on the field will make that task much easier.

There are going to be quite a few difficulties for the Packers to overcome in order to achieve those goals. While the Vikings were a very good football team last season, they made some major improvements this year. Adding star quarterback Kirk Cousins in free agency will make them an even more difficult team for the Packers to beat.

Detroit also improved this offseason, although they are not going to be as good as the Vikings. Chicago will not be a pushover team either after the aggressive free agency period that they put together.

Green Bay also made quite a few offseason additions this year. Jimmy Graham, Muhammad Wilkerson, and Tramon Williams were all big free agency acquisitions by new general manager Brian Gutekunst. He also was able to draft both Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson in the 2018 NFL Draft to improve the cornerback position.

Mike Pettine was also hired to replace defensive coordinator Dom Capers, who was relieved of his duties soon after the season ended.

All of that being said, what bold predictions can be made for the Packers’ 2018 season?

Davante Adams Will Finish the Year a Top-Five Wide Receiver

Following the release of Jordy Nelson, the Packers now are going to utilize Davante Adams as their No. 1 wide receiver. Adams is a more than capable No. 1 target for Rodgers and will finish the year as one of the top receivers in the NFL. He is going to emerge as a star this season and the Packers will have made the right choice to move on from Nelson, even though it hurt the fan base in a big way.

Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams Will Combine for 1,200 Yards

Last offseason, the Packers were able to snag both Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams in the draft. Green Bay has needed to beef up their running game for quite a few years and the rookies did so in 2017. Jones and Williams will combine for at least 1,200 rushing yards on the season, which will help take a lot of pressure off of Rodgers’ arm.

Green Bay Will Have a Top-Seven Defense

Gutekunst knew that for the Packers to be a Super Bowl contender in 2018, they had to make some changes defensively. Pettine has also had a lot of success as a defensive coordinator in the NFL and that will not change this season. All of the offseason additions for the Packers’ defense will help propel them to being a top-seven defense in the entire league.

Aaron Rodgers Will Win the MVP Award

It became obvious just how valuable Rodgers is for the Packers after missing the playoffs in 2017. He will come back with a chip on his shoulder and win the MVP award. Green Bay should expect a massive season from Rodgers after missing the majority of last year.

Packers Place Second in the NFC North, Make It to the NFC Championship Game

Finally, the Packers will not be able to overcome the Vikings in the division race, but they will get into the playoffs with a Wild Card spot. Despite not winning the division, the Packers will make a run to the NFC Championship Game. Green Bay will have a great chance to win the game, but we aren’t going to do the usual Super Bowl championship bold prediction this time around.