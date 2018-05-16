NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs Should Consider Trading For Carmelo Anthony This Offseason [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of JB Baruelo and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Does trading for Carmelo Anthony make sense for the Cleveland Cavaliers?

Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Carmelo Anthony is expected to be available on the trading block in the upcoming offseason. With just one season, the Thunder already realized that Anthony is not the type of player who can help Russell Westbrook bring the first Larry O’Brien Trophy in Oklahoma City. Sean Deveney of Sporting News revealed that the Thunder want to get rid of Anthony and the remaining $27.9 million on his contract. Should the Cleveland Cavaliers be interested?

If the Thunder won’t demand valuable assets in exchange for Carmelo Anthony, the Cavaliers should find a way to add him to their team in the upcoming offseason. Anthony is a close friend of LeBron James and also a member of the famous Banana Boat Crew. Acquiring him this summer may increase their chance of convincing James to opt into the final year of his contract or sign a long-term deal.

Despite successfully entering the Eastern Conference Finals, LeBron James obviously needs some help, especially on the offensive end of the floor. Playing as the third scoring option in Oklahoma City didn’t work well for Carmelo Anthony, but that doesn’t mean that the same thing will happen in Cleveland when he serves “The King.”

James may have been a ball dominant player like Anthony, but most people view him as a superstar who can make his teammates better. Teaming up with a multi-dimensional player like James will make it easier for Anthony to make himself fit with the Cavaliers, and there is a high possibility that Coach Tyronn Lue will assign him as their second option on the offensive end.

With the Thunder just trying to get rid of Anthony, the Cavaliers may just send any player to match the salary. They could explore a trade package centered on J.R. Smith and Tristan Thompson in the potential trade discussion with the Thunder. As most people think, the deal will not only give the Cavaliers another superstar to team up with LeBron James and Kevin Love, but it will also give them the salary cap flexibility to chase superstar free agents in the summer of 2019. The 2019 free agency will feature talented players like Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Kemba Walker, Kawhi Leonard, and Jimmy Butler.