Toronto Raptors: Three Potential Trade Destinations For DeMar DeRozan [Opinion]

Which three teams could be ideal landing spots for DeMar DeRozan if the Raptors trade him?

DeMar DeRozan is going to be an intriguing name to follow along with this offseason. As the NBA offseason draws closer, the rumors surrounding DeRozan are starting to swirl. It appears that the Toronto Raptors could consider trading their star shooting guard this offseason after being swept out of the playoffs by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to a report from Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Raptors gauged trade interest in DeRozan last offseason. He also stated that it would not be surprising for Toronto to do so again this offseason.

“Word is that the Raptors quietly explored their DeMar DeRozan trade options last summer — before they had any inkling that a breakout season was looming — and I’d fully expect Toronto to explore those possibilities again. Not just with DeRozan but with anyone and everyone on the roster.”

Obviously, trading DeRozan is not the route that the Raptors would like to go, but they are running out of options. Toronto has been unable to get past the Cavaliers and have not shown the ability to win consistently in the playoffs. Part of the blame has to fall on the shoulders of the franchise player.

DeRozan averaged 23.0 points per game this season to go along with 5.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds. He shot 45.6 percent from the floor and knocked down 31.0 percent of his three-point attempts. Those numbers will make him an extremely attractive trade target for a lot of teams this offseason if he is shopped.

All of that being said, what three teams could be ideal landing spots for DeRozan if the Raptors decide to trade him?

Los Angeles Lakers

Let’s go ahead and start this off with the Los Angeles Lakers. DeRozan is from California and returning home might be exactly what the shooting guard needs. Add in the fact that Magic Johnson wants to add a star for the Lakers and this could be a match made in heaven.

Los Angeles has been angling for two stars this offseason. DeRozan would give them a true No. 1 scoring option and would give them some firepower to pitch to other stars. Whether the Lakers are willing to part with players like Brandon Ingram to bring DeRozan on board or not would be the big question.

New York Knicks

Add the Knicks to the list of potential teams that would be a good fit for DeRozan. Playing at Madison Square Garden is of interest to almost any player. New York is also looking to add a second star to put alongside Kristaps Porzingis for the future and DeRozan would also be a major upgrade at the shooting guard position.

New York isn’t currently poised to be a playoff contender, but DeRozan would make them an intriguing team in the Eastern Conference.

San Antonio Spurs

This is the most intriguing possibility for the Raptors, as the San Antonio Spurs are expected to shop Kawhi Leonard this offseason. Perhaps the two teams could get together and discuss a potential DeRozan for Leonard swap.

Both teams would be getting different players that would fit well. Toronto would be getting a lockdown defender that could help defend James. San Antonio, on the other hand, would be getting a better scorer that they could build around moving into the future.

Expect a ton of rumors to come out surrounding DeRozan this offseason. He may end up returning to the Raptors when everything is said and done, but these three teams could be great fits for him on the trade market.