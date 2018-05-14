5 Things To Do With Your Extra ‘Magic: The Gathering’ Cards [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of David Leavitt and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Here's five great things to do with your extra 'Magic: The Gathering' cards.

There comes a time in every Magic: The Gathering player’s life where they have more Magic cards than they know what to do with. So what can you do with all of your extra Magic: The Gathering cards? Actually, there are at least five things to do with your extra Magic: The Gathering cards.

Sell your extra Magic: The Gathering cards on eBay. If you have a nicer collection and just don’t play as much as you used to, there’s no reason to sit on valuable cards. Depending on your collection, that could be a car payment or even the down payment on a house.

Build decks with your extra Magic: The Gathering cards and teach all of your friends. Let’s face it, Magic: The Gathering is the best game, but what’s the point in buying cards if you don’t have anybody to play with? Take that extra stack of unused Magic cards, build a few decks, and give them away to your friends.

Give away extra Magic: The Gathering cards to young players. Every card shop has a few younger players. Let’s face it, Magic: The Gathering is an expensive hobby. Chances are that 7-year-old in your card shop isn’t buying booster boxes of the latest set. Do a solid and give that box of cards collecting dust in your closet or bookcase to them. It’ll be like Christmas in July.

Make clothing with your extra Magic: The Gathering cards. If you’ve gone to a gaming convention such as PAX, then there’s a good chance that you’ve seen someone wearing a dress, suit, or armor made from Magic: The Gathering cards. We recommend starting with a hat first. If you’re adventurous enough to make clothing, we recommend still wearing real underwear. Clothing made from Magic: The Gathering cards isn’t exactly the most comfortable thing to wear, but it’ll impress your friends.

Wallpaper your room with extra Magic: The Gathering cards. There’s plenty of amazing art, even on bad common cards. Why not decorate your room’s boring white wall with them? You can also affix Magic: The Gathering cards to your floor with an epoxy. It’s a nice finishing touch to a gaming room or an unfinished basement man-cave.

‘Magic: The Gathering’ floor. Kyle Fehr / magic.wizards.com

Throw your extra Magic: The Gathering cards in the recycling bin. If none of the above options are appealing to you, then please consider recycling your Magic: The Gathering cards. At least it’ll be better than just throwing them away.