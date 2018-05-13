The Top 10 Most Expensive ‘Magic: The Gathering’ Cards From ‘Dominaria’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of David Leavitt and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Be on the lookout for these 10 valuable 'Magic: The Gathering' cards when opening 'Dominaria' booster packs.

Wizards of the Coast’s newest Magic: The Gathering set Dominaria is now available, but not all of the cards in this latest expert expansion set are created equal. Some of Dominaria cards are worth significantly more than others, so be on the lookout for these top 10 most expensive Magic: The Gathering cards from Dominaria. Please note that values of Magic: The Gathering cards fluctuate rapidly. It’s always a good idea to look up the prices of your Dominaria rares from a reputable website.

Knowing the value of Magic: The Gathering cards will help you when you’re drafting Dominaria and trading with your friends. Don’t be fooled into giving away one of the top 10 most expensive Magic: The Gathering cards from Dominaria without being fairly compensated. When you know the value of your cards, you’ll be able to make your wallet stretch farther and grow your Magic: The Gathering collection on a limited budget.

It’s important to have access to all the colors in your deck, especially if you play competitively. Clifftop Retreat, Hinterland Harbor, Isolated Chapel, Sulfur Falls, and Woodland Cemetery, which were originally printed during the Innistrad block, help enemy-colored decks get the appropriate mana to cast your creatures and spells early on. They even see play in eternal formats such as Modern and Legacy. If you only pick up one card on this list, you’ll want a playset of each of these lands.

Sulfur Falls from ‘Dominaria.’ Wizards of the Coast / www.gatherer.wizards.com

History of Benalia may be on this list of the top 10 most expensive Magic: The Gathering cards from Dominaria but if you don’t play Standard, there’s no need for you to invest in a set. Unload your copies now while they’re high in demand and then pick up a playset when History of Benalia rotates out of Standard.

History of Benalia from ‘Dominaria.’ Wizards of the Coast / Gatherer.Wizards.com

Lyra Dawnbringer makes Baneslayer Angel look bad. If you have an Angel Commander deck, you’ll definitely want to nab this one.

Lyra Dawnbringer from ‘Dominaria.’ Wizards of the Coast / www.gatherer.wizards.com

Mox Amber is actually seeing play in competitive decks, despite its drawback. Who knew that an artifact which doesn’t cost anything to play and taps for mana could be so good?

Mox Amber from ‘Dominaria.’ Wizards of the Coast / www.gather.wizards.com

Teferi, Hero of Dominaria is a white blue player’s dream. Oftentimes, you can’t further your board state and keep up mana for instants and abilities to play and use on your opponent’s turn. Teferi, Hero of Dominaria gives you card advantage and allows you to have mana to cast a counterspell or removal on your adversary’s turn. Teferi, Hero of Dominaria can also protect itself by hiding away one of your rival’s creatures back into their deck. It’s Teferi, Hero of Dominaria’s ultimate ability which is incredibly amazing though: Exiling a permanent whenever you draw a card.

Teferi, Hero of Dominaria from ‘Dominaria.’ Wizards of the Coast / www.gatherer.wizards.com

What list of the top 10 most expensive Magic: The Gathering cards from Dominaria would be complete without Karn, Scion of Urza? The marque card of the set, Karn, Scion of Urza doesn’t disappoint. This powerful planeswalker can help you gain an overwhelming amount of card advantage if you protect it for long enough.