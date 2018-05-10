Cleveland Browns: What To Expect From Jarvis Landry In 2018 [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

What should the Browns expect from new star receiver Jarvis Landry in 2018?

Jarvis Landry went through a major offseason of change this year. After putting together the best all-around season of his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins in 2017, he was traded to a team that went 0-16 last year. That’s right, the Dolphins decided to trade Landry to the Cleveland Browns.

Some players view a trade to the Browns as a death sentence to their career. That does not describe the way that Landry has taken the trade. He views it as a fresh start with a franchise that has taken a big step forward this offseason.

Soon after signing a five-year, $75 million extension with Cleveland, Landry talked about the trade and his excitement for the future with his new team.

“I want to thank the Cleveland Browns organization, Coach Hue, John Dorsey, Dee and Jimmy Haslam for making me family and Cleveland, Ohio home. I’m excited for the journey with my new teammates and building, one day at a time, starting with the offseason program on Monday. Let’s be great Cleveland.”

His decision to sign a contract extension with the Browns immediately proves that he believes in the direction that Cleveland is headed. Head coach Hue Jackson has had a rough start to his tenure as the head coach of the Browns, but the organization believes that he is the right guy to take them back to playoff contention.

Last season with the Dolphins, Landry ended up catching 112 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. Those numbers were career highs in both receptions and touchdowns.

At 25 years old, Landry is just entering the prime of his career. He will be playing with Tyrod Taylor, who Jackson has already stated will be his starting quarterback. If things don’t work out with Taylor as the starter, 2018 NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield will have a chance to step in.

Baker Mayfield to Jarvis Landry on out routes? Looks like a good combination to us. pic.twitter.com/HDLehII2kq — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) May 3, 2018

Cleveland also made additions in the backfield, adding Carlos Hyde in free agency and Nick Chubb in the draft. That will help open up the aerial attack for Landry and company.

All of that being said, what should the Browns expect from Landry in his first season with the team?

Landry is going to be the go-to target for Taylor. Josh Gordon will be a lethal down-the-field threat, but Landry is going to be the favorite target for the veteran quarterback. He has never had a quarterback as talented as Taylor throughout his career and that should mean big things for the star receiver.

It would be reasonable to expect Landry to catch around 110 passes for 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season. He could rack up even more catches depending on what kind of offense Jackson runs.

Being traded to the Browns could end up being the best thing that could have happened for Landry’s career. He is all-in on bringing Cleveland back to the playoffs and the fans are going to love him from game one. That and the excitement of being with a different franchise will help bring Landry’s passion back.

Expect to see Landry take yet another step forward even after his career year in 2017. Cleveland may not be a playoff team in 2018 when everything is said and done, but new general manager John Dorsey has them heading in the right direction.