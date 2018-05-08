Chicago Bulls Could Sign Jabari Parker In Free Agency, Per ‘247 Sports’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Bulls could be a potential landing spot in free agency for Jabari Parker.

Jabari Parker is set to hit restricted free agency this offseason and the Milwaukee Bucks will have some decisions to make. He is a young talent that has the potential to become a very special player, but injuries have derailed his career thus far. Now, he will have the opportunity to test the market.

Milwaukee will have the right to match any offer sheet that Parker signs. If a team wants to steal him away from the Bucks, they will need to figure out a way to make an offer that will make Milwaukee hesitate.

According to 247 Sports, one team that could make a run at Parker this offseason is the Chicago Bulls.

During the 2017-18 season with the Bucks, Parker ended up averaging 12.6 points per game to go along with 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He shot 48.2 percent from the field overall and knocked down 38.3 percent of his three-point attempts. Those numbers don’t look amazing, but simply having him on the court and producing was a major positive for the Bucks.

At just 23-years-old, Parker has plenty of time to get his career back on track. He has star potential and did show flashes of that potential last year. That being said, Parker has been in the league for four years and the Bucks may not be interested in continuing the experiment with a new contract.

Chicago would be an extremely intriguing landing spot for Parker this offseason. They are going through a rebuild, but they have quite a few young pieces in place. Fred Hoiberg would likely be ecstatic to add a forward with the talent that Parker brings to the table.

We’ll see if Giannis’ comments change the upcoming article or not. My Next Chapter | Jabari Parker | @PlayersTribune. pic.twitter.com/CwSmoqpLKT — Nihilist Bucks (@nihilist_bucks) April 29, 2018

Zach LaVine is currently one of the best young cornerstones for the Bulls. Add in Lauri Markkanen and the Bulls have two solid young players with star potential. Parker would give them a potential “big three” of young talent to build around.

Back in the 2016-17 season, Parker was beginning to look like the player that made the Bucks take him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. He averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. If he can get back to playing that kind of basketball, the Bulls would be getting exactly what they need.

Expect to see quite a few teams show early interest in Parker this offseason. Chicago is likely going to be one of those teams, but the Bucks will have the opportunity to block the Bulls from getting him should they choose to do so.