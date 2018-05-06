Dallas Mavericks Could Sign LaMarcus Aldridge, Per ‘247 Sports’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Mavericks could end up signing LaMarcus Aldridge this offseason in NBA free agency.

LaMarcus Aldridge is a big name that will hit the free agency market this coming offseason. After having a huge season with the San Antonio Spurs, the star forward will get another chance to listen to offers from other teams. He may not end up leaving San Antonio, but with all the drama surrounding Kawhi Leonard, he could consider other options.

According to 247 Sports, the Dallas Mavericks could end up being a potential landing spot for Aldridge this offseason. They are projecting Aldridge to end up with the Mavericks to replace Dirk Nowitzki.

“While he maintains that he plans to play two more seasons, the Mavericks will need to find a replacement for Dirk Nowitzki sooner rather than later and Aldridge returning to his hometown could be the answer that Mark Cuban is looking for.”

Dallas would be very wise to consider signing Aldridge this offseason. They have money to spend and it has become increasingly clear that Nowitzki is wearing down quickly. Aldridge could take over the starting power forward job and Nowitzki could come off the bench to stay a bit more rested.

During the 2017-18 regular season with the Spurs, Aldridge averaged 23.1 points per game to go along with 8.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. He shot 51.0 percent from the field overall and connected on 29.3 percent of his three-point attempts. Aldridge also dished out 2.0 assists per game.

Andy Lyons / Getty Images

At 32-years-old, this could be Aldridge’s last chance to score a big free agency contract. He is coming to the end of his prime and would be wise to cash in if a team like Dallas offers him a big deal. San Antonio might be willing to offer him a big contract, but they may be more interested in considering a rebuild if Leonard forces his way out of town.

There is going to be a lot of interest in Aldridge this offseason. He is one of the most talented players available and quite a few teams could use an upgrade at the power forward position.

One factor that will be going against Dallas is the fact that they are not going to be a title contender. Cuban and company are excited with what they saw from Dennis Smith, Jr., but adding Aldridge would not get them to where they need to be from a contention standpoint.

Expect to see the Mavericks pursue Aldridge and other free agents this offseason, but they are not going to have an easy path to competing for a title anytime soon.