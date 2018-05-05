NBA Rumors: OKC Thunder Should Trade Carmelo Anthony To Rockets For Package Centered On Eric Gordon [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of JB Baruelo and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Does trading Carmelo Anthony for Eric Gordon make sense for the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder?

Last offseason, Carmelo Anthony waived his no-trade clause for the Oklahoma City Thunder, believing that teaming up with Russell Westbrook and Paul George could finally give him an NBA championship. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as he expected as the Thunder didn’t make it past the Donovan Mitchell-led Utah Jazz in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. “Olympic Melo” didn’t even bother to show up the entire season, and he’s almost nonexistent on the defensive end of the floor.

With the season officially over, the Thunder are expected to evaluate their future this summer. Oklahoma City’s offseason will likely revolve around Carmelo Anthony and Paul George. Both superstars could become an unrestricted free agent in July. According to Sean Deveney of Sporting News, while the Thunder want to keep George, they’d very much like to find a way to get rid of Anthony in the upcoming offseason.

The 33-year-old small forward is expected to opt into the final year of his contract so if the Thunder really want to dump him, they could choose to either waive him or find a team who is willing to absorb the $27.9 million he’s owed next season. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report recently suggested a trade scenario between the Thunder and the Houston Rockets centered on George. Instead of “PG,” both teams could try working out a Carmelo Anthony deal. It is worth noting that before Anthony was traded to the Oklahoma City, the Rockets were one of his top suitors.

Carmelo Anthony says he has a lot of soul searching on whether he wants to return to #OKC in reduced role #Knicks https://t.co/n8A12gESF3 — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) April 29, 2018

In the proposed trade deal, the Thunder would be sending Carmelo Anthony to the Rockets for a package centered on Eric Gordon. Acquiring Gordon for Anthony is definitely a no-brainer for the Thunder, as it would give them a reliable shooting guard to replace or back up Andre Roberson. However, the Rockets will likely take advantage of the situation by attaching Ryan Anderson’s lucrative contract.

Meanwhile, the suggested Thunder-Rockets trade will let Anthony reunite with his close friend, Chris Paul. Anthony and Paul were both members of the famous Banana Boat Crew, who dreamt of playing together in one team. However, like in Oklahoma City, Anthony is unlikely to become the Rockets’ main option on the offensive end, especially with the dominance of James Harden.