Boston Celtics: Three Takeaways From Game 2 Vs. 76ers [Opinion]

What three things can the Celtics take away from their Game 2 win over the 76ers?

Terry Rozier and the Boston Celtics made a major statement in Game 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers. Not only did they declare that they had control of the series, they also stated that they are more than superstar power. Even without Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, the Celtics are looking like true contenders to make the NBA Finals.

Boston was able to completely shut down Ben Simmons, allowing him to score just one point in the game. It was a dominant performance, although they did give up 20 points to three players. Despite the game coming down to the wire, the Celtics are now up 2-0 in the series and they are 36-0 in team history when leading a playoff series 2-0.

Jayson Tatum led the way in scoring for the Celtics with 21, but it was Rozier that stuffed the stat sheet. Rozier racked up 20 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds. Marcus Smart scored 19 points and both Al Horford and Jaylen Brown chipped in 13 points to the win.

As for the 76ers, J.J. Redick scored 23 points to lead the team. Robert Covington had 22 points and Joel Embiid scored 20, but it wasn’t enough for the 76ers to overcome the Celtics.

All of that being said, what three things can the Celtics take away from their Game 2 win over the 76ers?

Terry Rozier Is An Above Average NBA Starter

When it was announced that Kyrie Irving was out for the remainder of the season, Terry Rozier took over the starting job. Many fans in Boston were nervous, but Rozier has calmed their nerves quickly. He has produced at a high level and proved that he is an above-average NBA starter and will be in high demand in the near future if he becomes available in free agency or wants a trade to pursue a starting job.

Team Chemistry Couldn’t Be Better

Even with all the injuries, Boston is playing with impressive team chemistry. They are playing with a togetherness that very few teams find and it has resulted in a 2-0 series lead against a team that many thought would knock them out of the playoffs. If Boston continues playing with the chemistry that they have been, they will compete to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals.

Jayson Tatum Should Have Been The No. 1 Overall Pick

As Dr. J made clear with his opinion, the Celtics got lucky by getting Jayson Tatum with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He has been playing at an unbelievable level and without question should have been the No. 1 overall pick. Markelle Fultz, the actual No. 1 pick in the draft, sat the entire game on the bench for the 76ers.