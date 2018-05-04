Cleveland Cavaliers: Three Takeaways From Game 2 Vs. Raptors [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

What three things can the Cavaliers take away from their Game 2 win over the Raptors?

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers have had a lot of success against the Toronto Raptors in the playoffs over the last few years. That has not changed this year, although many thought it would coming into the series. After two games, the Cavaliers are up 2-0 in the series and the two teams will head back to Cleveland for Game 3.

It was a humbling moment for the Raptors, who many thought would blow the Cavaliers out in the series. Cleveland struggled in the first round against the Indiana Pacers, but seem to have figured things out.

Toronto is not out of this series by any means, but they have a long hill to climb to get back. They have had a lot of trouble winning in Cleveland and will have to win at least twice at Quicken Loans Arena to win the series. Dwane Casey certainly believes in his team, but it will test what they’re made of.

James led the way for the Cavaliers with 43 points, 14 assists, and eight rebound in the Cavs’ 128-110 win. Kevin Love scored 31 points in his biggest game of the postseason thus far, while also grabbing 11 rebounds. Toronto, on the other hand, saw DeMar DeRozan score 24 points with Kyle Lowry chipping in 21 points and eight assists.

All of that being said, what three things can the Cavaliers take away from their Game 2 win over the Raptors?

Toronto Has No One to Slow LeBron Down

No one can stop LeBron, but there are a few teams like Indiana that can make him work a bit harder for his buckets. Toronto simply doesn’t have anyone that they can put on James to slow him down. James is going to continue his massive performance this series moving forward and the Raptors are fairly helpless.

Kevin Love Finally Gets It Going

Cleveland has been waiting on Kevin Love to get his game figured out throughout the entire postseason thus far. He had a rough series against the Pacers and simply hasn’t looked like he was the legitimate No. 2 scoring option that James needed. In Game 2, Love finally got it going with 31 points and 11 rebounds.

Tyronn Lue Needs More Bench Production

While the Cavaliers may have won the game convincingly, they did not receive as much production from their bench as they would like. Jeff Green did score 14 points, but the rest of the bench scored just seven. Jordan Clarkson and Rodney Hood combined for five points, which simply isn’t going to get the job done.