Green Bay Packers: What To Expect From Aaron Rodgers In 2018 [Opinion]

What should the Packers expect from superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2018?

Aaron Rodgers missed the majority of the 2017 season with a broken collarbone and the Green Bay Packers ended up missing the playoffs. It was a rough season that brought quite a few realizations to the Packers’ management. Defensive coordinator Dom Capers was fired and Mike Pettine was brought in, other coaches were fired, and Ted Thompson stepped down from his position as general manager.

Looking ahead to the 2018 NFL season, the Packers are hoping that Rodgers returns to his normal MVP form. He will be playing with a chip on his shoulder after being frustrated last season and will try to lead the Packers back to contention in the NFC.

During the 2017 season in the seven regular season games he played, Rodgers ended up completing 64.7 percent of his pass attempts for 1,675 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also ran for 126 yards.

At 34 years of age, Rodgers has faced rumors of him beginning to slow down the last few years. Green Bay’s offense hasn’t been as dynamic as it once was and it will look much different this year than it did last year. Quite a few moves were made this offseason and Rodgers is both excited and disappointed with them.

Jimmy Graham was the biggest addition for the Packers this offseason. Green Bay needed to find an athletic tight end for Rodgers and the two will strike fear in every opposing defensive coordinator that they play this year. In order to sign Graham, the Packers released longtime star wide receiver Jordy Nelson.

Rodgers was ecstatic about the pickup of Graham, but losing Nelson in the process was bittersweet, to say the least.

All of that being said, what should the Packers and the fans expect from Rodgers this coming season?

Green Bay may not have Nelson on the roster, but they should be a much better offensive team. They still have Davante Adams and Randall Cobb as their top two tight ends and Graham will put up the same numbers as another receiver. New general manager Brian Gutekunst is also confident in Geronimo Allison’s ability.

In the 2018 NFL Draft, the Packers went out and brought in some young talent at wide receiver. J’Mon Moore was the first receiver they took in the draft and many believe that he will be able to make a difference as a rookie. They also drafted both Equanimeous St. Brown and Marquez Valdes-Scantling later in the draft.

Assuming Rodgers is able to remain healthy throughout the whole season, he will put up similar numbers to those that he had in 2016. In that season, he racked up 4,428 yards, 40 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions. His interception total might rise a bit, but it won’t be much higher than 10.

Mike McCarthy and the Packers are going to have their work cut out for them. The Minnesota Vikings made it to the NFC Championship game last season and signed Kirk Cousins this offseason. Rodgers and company are going to have to play a great season to win the NFC North division title.

Expect to see a motivated version of Rodgers come out to start the season. He is going to be out to prove that he is still the best quarterback in the league and is going to take his frustration from last season out on every team he faces. Rodgers will be one of the top MVP contenders in the season and should get back to putting up the monstrous numbers that Green Bay fans have come to know and love.