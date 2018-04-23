Chicago Bulls: Goals For The 2018 Offseason [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

What goals should the Bulls set for the upcoming NBA offseason?

The 2017-18 NBA season has come to a close for the Chicago Bulls, and they are stuck watching the NBA Playoffs at home. It wasn’t a great season for the Bulls, but it wasn’t expected to be. Jimmy Butler was traded ahead of the season and Dwyane Wade ended up being bought out, which left the Bulls with young and unproven players.

One bright spot for the Bulls this season was the return of Zach LaVine. According to Basketball-Reference, LaVine ended up averaging 16.7 points per game to go along with 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists. Those numbers show the Bulls that the young shooting guard that they acquired for Butler is back after a torn ACL.

Lauri Markkanen was also a bright spot for the Bulls in his rookie season. He averaged 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Chicago may not know exactly what kind of player he will turn into, but they have to be excited to find out.

When everything was said and done, the Bulls finished the season with a 27-55 record, which placed them last in the Central Division. Chicago also has the sixth-best odds to win the NBA Draft lottery, which means that they will be able to find another talented young piece to add to their core.

Chicago will have some decisions to make this offseason. Do they simply grow their young talent or try to add pieces to their roster in free agency?

All of that being said, let’s take a look at five goals for the Bulls to focus on during the upcoming offseason.

Zach LaVine reveals who he wants the Bulls to take in the 2018 NBA draft, and when the next time he plans to participate in the dunk contest. https://t.co/fU4RY7tVyV — Pippen Ain't Easy (@BullsBeatBlog) April 17, 2018

Continue Helping Zach LaVine Reach His Full Potential

While it was good to see LaVine back on the court and playing well, he has not touched the surface of his full potential. LaVine will need to work extremely hard this offseason in order to get closer to reaching his full potential. If Chicago wants to get back to the playoffs soon, LaVine will need to be a legitimate go-to scorer.

Bring In A True Point Guard In The Draft

Seeing as how the Bulls are expected to pick in the top seven selections, a point guard that should be a serious target is Oklahoma’s Trae Young. He has been compared to Stephen Curry, although he has a long way to go before reaching that level. Young could help build a “big three” with LaVine and Markkanen if they all can develop into their full potential.

Make An Offer To Aaron Gordon In Free Agency

Chicago shouldn’t be too aggressive in free agency, but there is one free agent that they must make an offer to. Aaron Gordon is that free agent, and he is set to hit restricted free agency. Orlando can match any offer sheet that he signs, but the Bulls should go ahead and throw a big offer his way anyway.

Don’t Become Desperate

Even though Chicago isn’t the type of city that brings patient fans, the Bulls cannot afford to rush their rebuild. They are not going to compete for a championship anytime soon. Staying the course and not getting desperate is key for the Bulls throughout the next couple of years.