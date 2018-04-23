Indiana Pacers: Three Takeaways From Game 4 Vs. Cavaliers [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

What three takeaways can be seen for the Pacers from Game 4 vs. the Cavaliers?

The Indiana Pacers were looking to take a 3-1 series lead over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers last night, but that did not end up happening. Despite a huge run and taking the lead late in the game, the Pacers ended up losing to the Cavaliers 104-100 and will head back to Cleveland for Game 5 with the series tied 2-2.

As quickly as the national media and fans of other teams began hyping up the Pacers, the hype has disappeared. Fans now believe that LeBron and company will end up taking the next two games of the series and knocking Indiana out of the playoffs. Even ESPN personality Joe Sedano stated that the Pacers lost the series by losing Game 4.

While the rest of the series is going to be a serious battle for the Pacers, they are far from out. They have shown throughout the entire series that when they play together and eliminate turnovers, they are the better team. Cleveland may have the best player in the world, but teams win championships, and James simply doesn’t have much help.

James finished the game with 32 points, 13 rebounds, and 17 assists. He received some help from Kyle Korver with 18, along with J.R. Smith and Jordan Clarkson who both scored 12 points.

Indiana, on the other hand, was led in scoring by Domantas Sabonis, who finally came alive with 19 points on 9-for-12 shooting. Victor Oladipo struggled shooting the ball, scoring 17 points on 5-for-20 shooting.

Nate McMillan and the Pacers should be disappointed with the loss but have plenty of reasons to be confident that they can win Game 5.

All of that being said, what three takeaways can be seen for the Pacers from their Game 4 loss against the Cavaliers?

Indiana Must Play As A Team Offensively

There were so many chances for the Pacers to take Game 4, but they squandered those chances each time with selfish basketball. Whether that selfish came from Oladipo, Darren Collison, or someone else, it simply wasn’t typical Pacers’ basketball. Indiana must get back to playing as a team on the offensive end of the court.

Victor Oladipo Needs To Block The Hype Out

Ever since Game 1, Oladipo has been struggling for the Pacers. He hasn’t looked comfortable, and some of the media attention may be getting to him. Oladipo needs to block the hype out and focus on hooping and leading his team past arguably the best player in NBA history.

As Bogey Goes, So Go The Pacers

One of the biggest disappointments from Game 4 was the play of Bojan Bogdanovic, who backed his 30-point performance from Game 3 up with just 10 points on 4-for-13 shooting. Bogdanovic was a non-factor in the first half and simply was not consistent in the second half. Indiana needs their small forward to play well offensively in order to shock the world and beat the Cavaliers.