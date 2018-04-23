Green Bay Packers: Three Sleepers To Consider In The 2018 NFL Draft [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Which three players could be sleepers for the Packers in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

As the 2018 NFL Draft nears, Brian Gutekunst and the Green Bay Packers have a lot to consider. There are quite a few reasons to believe that the Packers will be back in Super Bowl contention next season, but their future could depend on the kind of drafts that Gutekunst and company have over the next few years.

This offseason has been a change of pace for the Packers and their fans. Ted Thompson was not known for being aggressive in free agency, and the Packers have already signed Jimmy Graham, Muhammad Wilkerson, and Tramon House in free agency. Gutekunst has yet to prove his worth in the draft, but he has a great opportunity to do so this year.

Not only was Gutekunst able to sign Graham, he signed him at a lesser cost than some other teams were offering, as Packers Wire reported. He has done a great job of being aggressive, while also spending money the right way.

Aaron Rodgers has been the face of the Packers’ franchise since taking over the starting quarterback position from Brett Favre. He is widely viewed as the best quarterback in the NFL, but he isn’t getting any younger. If the Packers want to win another title or two with him leading the way, they need to continue bringing in top-notch young talent.

Green Bay currently holds the No. 14 overall pick in the draft. It was a pick that is higher than expected, as the Packers looked to be serious contenders early on last season. Unfortunately, the Packers had to play without Rodgers for the majority of the season due to a broken collarbone.

Looking at the current options, there are many different players that the Packers could go with. They could also look to trade up or down, but standing pat at No. 14 should get them a good impact player.

All of that being said, which three prospects are potential sleeper picks for the Packers at No. 14?

Potential Packers' target Marcus Davenport expected to go between 10-16? https://t.co/rvBJnKU3TN — The Packers Wire (@ThePackersWire) April 19, 2018

Marcus Davenport, Defensive Line, UTSA

First and foremost, Marcus Davenport has received some hype as a potential Packers’ target throughout the draft process. Davenport racked up 55 total tackles and 8.5 sacks last season in college. While this may not be considered a huge “sleeper” pick, the Packers could take him higher than some expect and get a great return from him.

Courtland Sutton, Wide Receiver, SMU

There isn’t a great chance that the Packers will take a wide receiver with the No. 14 overall pick, but they do need some help at the position. Courtland Sutton is a 6-foot-4 receiver who could help soften the blow of Jordy Nelson leaving town. He would fit nicely alongside Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, and Graham, and would give Rodgers the help that he needs.

Rashaan Evans, Linebacker, Alabama

Rashaan Evans is talked about as likely being drafted in the No. 16 to No. 25 range, but the Packers might consider him at No. 14. Evans totaled 74 tackles to go along with 6.0 sacks, a forced fumble, and three defended passes. Green Bay has needed some help at linebacker for a few years and Evans could be exactly the help that they need.