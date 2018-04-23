Royal Baby Name: Odds, Rumors, Tradition, And History, And When We Might Know What It Is [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Aaron Homer and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Kensington Palace hasn't yet released royal baby number three's name, but speculation and betting have been rampant.

What will royal baby number three’s name be? That’s the question on royal watchers’ minds today, as Kensington Palace announced the birth of Prince William and Princess Kate’s third baby earlier this morning (as reported by the Inquisitr).

As of this writing, the name of the fifth in line to the throne hasn’t been announced – and in fact, it isn’t likely to be announced for days if not weeks, according to Town & Country. But more on that in a few paragraphs.

So at this point, all we can do is speculate, so speculate we shall.

What The Betting Public Thinks

Over in England and Ireland, betting on the outcome of things other than sporting events and casino games is a thing and it’s legal. You can bet on whether or not Donald Trump will be impeached, or whether or not some much-debated law in Ireland will pass, or any number of such things, related or unrelated. (And by the way, if you’re thinking about placing a wager, please check with the laws in your jurisdiction, don’t gamble any more than you can afford to lose, and similar disclaimers.)

Anyway, as for royal baby names, you can get action on several British and Irish betting sites. Thanks to BBC News, here are the front-runners across all sites, and their odds, as of this writing.

Arthur (6:1)

Albert (11:1)

Philip (11:1)

Frederick (13:1)

James (13:1)

Royal baby: It’s a boy for Kate on England’s national day. https://t.co/n07BoBU3iR — The Associated Press (@AP) April 23, 2018

The Importance Of A Great Name

“A good name is more desirable than great riches.” Proverbs 22:1

While you can generally expect good advice from the Bible, in the royal family, the advice on choosing a good name is more important by a factor of, oh, infinity. Choose something too archaic and the royal family comes off as being stodgy and restrained by ancient tradition. Choose something too modern and the pearl-clutching across the realm would cause a rift in the space-time continuum.

Long story short: don’t expect a Prince Logan, Noah, or Oliver (those three being the most popular boys’ names in the U.K. right now) any time soon. Expect something relatively modern yet still extremely British and extremely royal, and probably something that honors at least one recent royal man.

The Name That Is Absolutely Off The Table

Despite being (by public appearances, anyway) a diligent, careful, sober and refined lot, the royal family is, in at least one major way, bedeviled by an ancient superstition. For nearly 800 years, the royal family – whichever family has occupied that position – has steadfastly avoided the name John or any of its variants. That’s because by all accounts, King John I was the worst monarch in British history, before or since, according to The Telegraph, and his name is unwelcome in the royal bloodlines.

So When Will We Know The Name?

There’s no telling, for certain. It’s possible that Kensington Palace will reveal the name before today is out, but don’t count on it, says Town & Country. Royal watcher Victoria Arbiter tells the magazine that William and Kate and family may want to simply rest and catch their breath before making an announcement.

“There’s a desire to inform the families before a public declaration is made and any new parent appreciates having a little private time to get to know their new addition before the onslaught of announcements.”

For what it’s worth, the royal couple waited about two days to announce the names of each of their previous children. So if recent history is any guide, wait until Wednesday for an announcement on royal baby number three’s name.