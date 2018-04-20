Green Bay Packers: Why Brandon Marshall Could Be Worth A Chance [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Why should the Packers consider signing wide receiver Brandon Marshall?

Brandon Marshall was the talk of New York yesterday after being cut by the Giants. The reasoning behind his release was a failed physical, as ESPN reported. Despite the “failed physical,” Marshall will likely receive some interest in free agency ahead of the 2018 NFL season.

Among those teams should be the Green Bay Packers. Dez Bryant has been connected to the Packers, but it doesn’t appear that he is very interested in signing with them due to the “did he catch it” history at Lambeau. Assuming Bryant doesn’t change his mind, the Packers should strongly consider looking into signing Marshall.

Last season with the Giants, Marshall ended up playing in five games before going down with a season-ending ankle injury. He caught 18 passes for 154 yards and no touchdowns. His numbers were certainly a disappointment, but that does not mean that he won’t turn it around in 2018.

Aaron Rodgers and company could use some more help at the wide receiver position. After releasing Jordy Nelson earlier this offseason, a piece like Marshall could be exactly what the offense needs.

At 34 years of age, Marshall still has a year or two left in the tank. Green Bay wouldn’t need him to be a No. 1 threat, or even a No. 2. Davante Adams and Randall Cobb are more than capable of handling those roles.

Brandon Marshall has six seasons with 100 receptions, the most by any player in NFL history pic.twitter.com/FUQJ0bdZdB — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 19, 2018

Brian Gutekunst has been much more aggressive this offseason than the Packers have been used to with Ted Thompson running the show. He went out and signed Jimmy Graham, who will also be a huge weapon for Rodgers. Muhammad Wilkerson and Tramon Williams also were signed in free agency.

Marshall won’t cost much for any team that chooses to take a chance on him. If the Packers were to offer him a one-year deal, Marshall would likely jump at the opportunity to prove himself once again.

Signing Marshall would also allow the Packers to use Cobb in the slot with two more than capable receivers on the outside. Geronimo Allison is currently projected to be the No. 3 wide receiver. Allison is more than capable of an increased role, but having him as the No. 4 receiver would give Green Bay excellent depth.

Why should Marshall consider the Packers as his best fit if they do end up showing interest in signing him?

Playing with a quarterback like Rodgers is exactly what Marshall needs to get his career heading in the right direction. There is nothing like playing with the best quarterback in the league to rebound from a disappointing season.

In addition to playing with Rodgers, Marshall would be signing with one of the most storied franchises in NFL history. Being able to wear the green and gold in front of the fans at Lambeau Field is something that nearly every young player dreams about. Competing for a Super Bowl with that team is quite a draw as well.

Outside of the Packers, there are quite a few other teams that could use help at the wide receiver position. Even if Marshall had injury issues last season, there is no denying the impact that he can make on a team. New York cutting him will just give Marshall another chip on his shoulder.

All of that being said, don’t be surprised if the Packers look to bring in another receiver. They could opt to use the 2018 NFL Draft to do that, but Marshall would be an intriguing pickup as well.