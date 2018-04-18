Kanye West Is Writing A Book, In Real Time, On Twitter: Really, This Is A Thing That’s Happening Right Now [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Aaron Homer and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The husband of Kim K and father of Saint West, North West, and Chicago West has a history of expressing himself in 'unusual' ways.

Kanye West is writing a book, in real time, on Twitter. Right now, he’s writing his “book.” Even as this humble Inquisitr writer types the words that will eventually make up this article, the not-so-humble Chicago rapper is penning his Great American Novel (or whatever it is).

On Tuesday morning, in the midst of a series of tweets, West announced that his Twitter storm was part of a book. As to why he chose Twitter for this form of artistic expression, well, read for yourself.

“oh by the way this is my book that I’m writing in real time. No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write. This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive.”

In case you were wondering, while the definition of a “book” is fluid, the general consensus, according to the Write Life, is that a work should be at least 50,000 words to count as a novel. Dimestore mysteries and romance novels generally come in at about 50,000-80,000 words per, while great works like Tolkien’s The Return of the King can rack up upwards of 175,000 words. And nonfiction, if that’s what Kanye is writing (what he’s writing is actually unclear, as you will see in a few paragraphs), the same definition generally holds.

And of course, Kanye will find himself limited by Twitter’s limit of 280 characters per tweet. So, crunching some numbers, even if Kanye were allowed 280 words per tweet (not characters, but full words), and if he wrote the bare minimum of 50,000 words, Kanye would have to write his book over the course of 179 tweets, give or take.

And he appears to be well on his way. Since his announcement, he’s produced four lengthy tweets of his narrative (he appears to be on a coffee break at the moment). And that’s to say nothing of the series of tweets that he issued before he made it clear that he was working on a book.

“I will work on this ‘book’ when I feel it”—Kanye West https://t.co/JFXiG7wt2L — Pitchfork (@pitchfork) April 18, 2018

Kanye has had a “complicated” relationship with Twitter. As Time reported on Monday, West returned to Twitter after a long hiatus and, true to form, he brought the crazy. Tweeting seemingly nonstop, since his return he’s ranted about everything from neck tattoos to the very nature of consciousness itself.

As for what Kanye’s book is about: your guess is as good as mine. So far it appears to be a philosophical musing on… something.

Be here now. Be in the moment. The now is the greatest moment of our lives and it just keeps getting better. The bad parts the boring parts the parts with high anxiety. Embrace every moment for its greatness. This is life. This is the greatest movie we will ever see. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

If you haven’t noticed, his punctuation seems to be lacking. His spelling could use some work, too, as in a follow-up tweet he spelled “dimensional” as “dementional.”

Seems apt, when you think about it.