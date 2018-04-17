WWE Rumors: ‘Raw’ Superstars Who Could Possibly Move To ‘SmackDown’ During The Superstar Shakeup [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Hemal Vora and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The depleted blue brand could get some huge superstars from 'Raw,' including a few existing champions.

The Superstar Shakeup is the WWE’s way of changing things and creating new storylines after WrestleMania. The Superstar Shakeup was introduced last year to replace the traditional draft. A few superstars from both Raw and SmackDown appear on the opposite brand to surprise the WWE universe.

The Superstar Shakeup on the last episode of Raw saw several of the SmackDown’s superstars move to Raw, leaving the blue brand depleted, as reported by CBS Sports. Nineteen superstars, including the likes of Jinder Mahal, Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, moved to Raw. As of this writing, only Miz is poised to move the blue brand. Let us look at some of the superstars who could move to SmackDown.

Asuka

The women’s roster on Raw is packed with superstars, and the arrival of Ronda Rousey has only added more star power to it. On the other hand, Asuka had challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, which she would lose at WrestleMania 34. The loss ensured that her streak was broken by The Queen.

Asuka will have the opportunity to re-establish herself by challenging Charlotte Flair. It is also rumored that WWE is going to push Ronda Rousey for a huge match at WrestleMania 35. The company would not want Asuka to be undermined in all the attention that would be given to Rousey. Asuka would have enough competition on the blue brand to keep her at the top of her game until the next Mania.

It makes me laugh to death ???? https://t.co/mOJH5NsdlU — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) April 15, 2018

Seth Rollins

Jinder Mahal moved to Raw on the last episode of Monday Night Raw and immediately lost his United States Championship to Jeff Hardy, as reported by Cageside Seats. So, SmackDown will get someone with a championship, and Seth Rollin could be that person. The Intercontinental Champion could have huge opportunities on the blue brand.

The Shield Reunion seems unlikely to happen anytime soon. It would make sense for the company to leverage Rollins’ current in-ring form and fan following on SmackDown. Seth Rollins could get involved in some intriguing feuds on the blue brand. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles or Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura could certainly boost the blue brand’s ratings.

Gallows and Anderson

The past year has not been fruitful for Gallows and Anderson. From being a part of the Raw Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 33 to competing on pre-show at WrestleMania 34, things have gone downhill for the duo. A fresh start could give them a chance to revive their careers.

Finn Balor is also doing well in the singles scene, and the Balor Club may not be involved in anything substantial. On SmackDown, Gallows and Anderson could start a feud with The Bludgeon Brothers. Some rumors suggest that Finn Balor could also move to the blue brand, which could give rise to endless opportunities.

The following superstars could also move to SmackDown in the Superstar Shakeup on Tuesday.