Chicago Bears: Best Potential 2018 NFL Draft First Round Targets [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Which prospects would be the best fits for the Bears in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft?

Matt Nagy and the Chicago Bears are entering a new era of football this season. After yet another season of disappointment in 2017, the Bears made the move to fire head coach John Fox and bring Nagy on board. They also are excited about the progression that is expected from second-year quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

Chicago may not be able to make a run at the playoffs in 2018, but they certainly want to see progression in their rebuilding process. Many believe that they will have a chance to compete in the NFC North after the aggressive offseason that Ryan Pace put together.

If the Bears want to take an even bigger step forward for the future, nailing the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is a must. Pace has done a solid job throughout his tenure as the Bears’ general manager, but he has missed on a couple of key draft picks. With all of the talent that Pace will have to choose from, the Bears simply can’t make a mistake this year.

Looking at the current draft class, the Bears could go quite a few different directions with the No. 8 pick. They could help improve their defense or they could build more talent around Trubisky. Either way, the Bears have a chance to bring in a star in the first round.

All of that being said, which prospects would be the best fits for the Bears at No. 8 in the 2018 NFL Draft?

Tremaine Edmunds, Linebacker, Virginia Tech

One of the most intriguing fits for the Bears would be Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who has received comparisons to former Bears’ great Brian Urlacher from NFL.com. He is known for being a strong linebacker with top-notch speed, which bodes well for his fit in Chicago. The Bears could use more playmaking defensively and Edmund could certainly help with that.

Quenton Nelson, Offensive Line, Notre Dame

There is a chance that Quenton Nelson will be gone by the time the Bears are on the clock, but if he’s not, there is a good chance they’ll consider taking him. Nelson is widely thought to be the best offensive line prospect in the draft class, and the Bears could use more talent on the line. Protecting Trubisky should be a main priority for the Bears and Nelson is without question a capable of helping in that area.

Denzel Ward, Cornerback, Ohio State

Another position of need for the Bears is cornerback, and Denzel Ward could be an ideal fit. The Ohio State star has seen his name taken as high as No. 5 to as low No. 14 in mock drafts. Heading to Chicago at No. 8 could make sense and would make for a lethal cornerback duo with Kyle Fuller.

Trade Back for Harold Landry

Finally, the Bears could consider trading back a few picks to target Boston College pass rusher Harold Landry. He has been rising up draft boards throughout the draft process and the Bears could use another pass rusher. Landry is a pure athlete and is going to make some NFL team very happy with their selection.