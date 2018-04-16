New York Knicks: Takeaways From The 2017-18 NBA Season [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

What takeaways can be seen for the Knicks from the 2017-18 NBA season?

The Phil Jackson era was officially over for the New York Knicks and a new era of basketball began in the 2017-18 NBA season. Unfortunately, the Knicks were unable to surprise the league and make a run to the playoffs.

After trading Carmelo Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder last offseason, the Knicks finished the season with a 29-53 record. Kristaps Porzingis took over as the face of the franchise but suffered a major setback when he tore his ACL in the middle of the year. Now, the Knicks are heading into a rebuilding phase with the hope that Porzingis will come back to full strength following the rough knee injury.

Jeff Hornacek was the first domino to fall on the sword after the regular season came to a close. With the Knicks missing the playoffs, management decided to go ahead and make a move to relieve Hornacek of his head coaching duties.

At this point in time, the Knicks are looking at a few different head coaching candidates. According to a report from ESPN, the Knicks are going to conduct interviews with David Fizdale, Mark Jackson, Jerry Stackhouse, David Blatt, and Mike Woodson. Obviously, all the names are intriguing, but Woodson’s name is especially interesting as he was the Knicks’ head coach from the 2011-12 season through 2013-14.

All of that being said, what takeaways can be seen for the Knicks from the 2017-18 NBA season?

Enes Kanter Needs To Be Re-Signed

Perhaps the biggest pleasant surprise this season for the Knicks was the production that Enes Kanter gave them. He averaged 14.1 points per game to go along with 11.0 rebounds and also shot 59.2 percent from the floor. Kanter is heading into free agency this offseason, but the Knicks need to do all they can to bring him back.

Michael Beasley May Finally Be Finding Himself

Back in the 2008 NBA Draft, Michael Beasley was viewed as a future superstar when the Miami Heat drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick. He did not live up to the hype, but had a nice season for the Knicks with 13.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. Beasley isn’t going to become a superstar, but he may finally be finding himself and could become an above average role player.

Trey Burke Could Be A Golden Find

Trey Burke was a star during his college career with the Michigan Wolverines but struggled mightily in the NBA throughout his first four seasons. Burke was signed by the Knicks this season and proved that he has not given up on his dream yet, averaging 12.8 points per game and 4.7 assists. His 42-point, 12-assist performance against the Charlotte Hornets earlier this season can only make fans hope that he is a big find for the Knicks moving forward.

It’s Time To Bring Mark Jackson In

Finally, the Knicks need a coach that can mentor his players and build a positive team chemistry. Looking back on Mark Jackson’s tenure with the Golden State Warriors, he is capable of doing exactly that. The other candidates are capable coaches as well, but the Knicks need to bring Jackson in and let him work his magic.