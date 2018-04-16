‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Premiere: Recap Of Episode 1, ‘What’s Your Story?’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Rachel Tsoumbakos and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

SPOILER ALERT: This recap contains information about Episode 1 (titled “What’s Your Story?”) of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 4. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

So, it is time for Morgan (Lennie James) to take the long walk from The Walking Dead to its companion program, Fear the Walking Dead. Since it was announced, fans have been speculating how this would happen. In particular, how much of a time hop would be required to make it work.

So, did AMC succeed in doing this?

Actually, yes, they did.

Episode 1 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 opens with Morgan meeting up with a new Fear character who we later find out is called John Dorie (“Like the fish, but with an ‘IE’ not a ‘Y’.”) The episode then cuts back in time to Morgan, living at Jadis’ old headquarters. Jesus (Tom Payne), Carol (Melissa McBride), and Rick (Andrew Lincoln) all make cameo appearances as they try to convince Morgan to return to their groups.

Instead, Morgan decides to travel across the country in Episode 1 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4, using any means necessary to put some distance between himself and the people he cares about. He is determined to make sure no one else gets under his skin.

However, because this is Fear the Walking Dead, he comes across John and his world becomes more complicated once more.

Notable things about John — besides his name — are the fact he wears a hat, has a distinctive gun, and is looking for a woman called Laura. It is unclear yet whether this Laura is the same one from The Walking Dead. If so, things could get complicated.

Already, there are comparisons to be made between him and Rick Grimes. However, this time around, it is Morgan who needs saving.

In the process of not trying to be friends with John (Garret Dillahunt), both manage to be captured by a rogue group. Already, Morgan is becoming increasingly exasperated but then another new character enters the arena and Morgan is suddenly a part of a group again – whether he likes it or not.

This new character is called Althea (Maggie Grace) — Al for short. She is a journalist traveling the apocalyptic landscape in a S.W.A.T. vehicle and is in search of survivor stories to record should the world ever get back on track and require historical evidence of what went down. Hence the name of this episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

This newly formed group manages to dispatch the rogue group when they attack Al’s home turf. Morgan gets shot in the leg in the process.

Morgan then starts to reveal his story to Al as Episode 1 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 progresses. While she may not believe his story about the Kingdom and Shiva, she is interested to know why Morgan left a group that he seems to care about.

His reply?

“I lose people, and then I lose myself.”

They also ponder about the numbered flags that are going up around the area of late. While this is not explored in Episode 1 of Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead, it is likely this will be important moving forward in the series. And, if I were to hedge a bet, it won’t be a happy story.

While the new group starts to bond in their search for Laura, they come across a distraught woman on the road. It is at this point that Al discovers she is traveling with two pacifists who won’t kill people unless they absolutely have to.

Regardless, they approach the woman cautiously. She is crying and says there are bad people here.

It turns out this woman is Alycia (Alicia Debnam-Carey) and she is now one of the bad people. We also discover that Nick (Frank Dillane) survived the dam explosion and Luciana (Danay Garcia) has returned to their side.

As for the actual bad guy that was set up at the end of Season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead, Proctor John? Well, it is unclear yet just what happened to him. Perhaps this the reason Alicia’s group has turned bad?

However, fans will have to tune into Episode 2 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 to find out just how this group ended up being the bad people.

