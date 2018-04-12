Green Bay Packers: Potential 2018 NFL Draft Trade Options [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

What potential trades could the Packers consider in the 2018 NFL Draft?

The Green Bay Packers have been busy this offseason after missing the playoffs in 2017. New general manager Brian Gutekunst has changed the culture in town and has been aggressive in free agency.

Jimmy Graham was the first free agency domino to fall for the Packers. Next up was star defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson. Finally, the Packers went out and brought cornerback Tramon Williams back to town.

Unfortunately for Packers’ fans, Jordy Nelson was released to save money in order to make those moves.

Looking ahead to the 2018 NFL Draft, the Packers currently possess the No. 14 overall pick in the first round. There have been rumblings that the Packers could look to trade up in the draft, but they also have a history of trading down to add more picks. As the draft draws closer, there are a few different trade options that the Packers could end up considering.

Green Bay could use help on both sides of the football, but most importantly, they need to focus on defense. They could use some help at the cornerback position, while a pass rusher would be needed as well. Offensively, the Packers could consider taking an offensive lineman or a wide receiver.

All of that being said, let’s take a look at potential trade options for the Packers should they choose to go that route.

Trade Up To No. 6 With The Indianapolis Colts

Chris Ballard has already moved the Colts down from No. 3 to No. 6, and they could be open for business. According to CBS Sports, there is reason to believe that the Colts might not be done moving down to accumulate more picks. If the Packers were to trade up to No. 6, they would have multiple prospects to choose from, potentially including Bradley Chubb, Denzel Ward, and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Trade With The Dolphins For No. 11

Green Bay could opt to move up a few spots in the draft if one of their main targets is available. If they are looking at linebackers or cornerbacks, they may want to move up ahead of Miami and Washington, who are both in need of the same positions. Moving up three spots in the draft wouldn’t be too expensive either.

Trade Back With The Patriots

New England acquired an extra second-round pick and could be looking to move up. If Green Bay decides to trade back, the Patriots could be an ideal partner. They might be willing to give up No. 23 and a second- or third-round pick in order to move all the way up to No. 14 if Bill Belichick sees a prospect he wants.

Trade Back To No. 19 With The Cowboys

Finally, the Packers could make a deal with the Dallas Cowboys that includes the No. 19 pick. Moving back five picks and adding a mid-round pick might be something Gutekunst has interest in. Dallas might be targeting a wide receiver like Calvin Ridley, while the Packers could still potentially snag Harold Landry or Marcus Davenport with the selection.

Obviously, these are all possible scenarios, and there is no indication that the Packers are going to make a move. Gutekunst wants to be aggressive, which could signal draft day moves. Green Bay fans should buckle up either way, as the draft is going to be a very important event to put more young talent around Aaron Rodgers.