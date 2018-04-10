Chicago Bears: Free Agents That Should Still Be Considered [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Which free agents should the Bears still consider signing this late in the offseason?

Mitch Trubisky and the Chicago Bears are heading into a new era of football. After struggling through another rough season in 2017, the Bears decided to fire head coach John Fox. Matt Nagy was hired to replace him and many believe that Nagy is just the man to help the proud Bears’ franchise back to the playoffs.

They have been extremely busy this offseason and have been major players in free agency. Allen Robinson was their big splash signing, as ESPN noted, while they also brought in Philadelphia Eagles’ tight end Trey Burton. Chicago also signed Taylor Gabriel, Aaron Lynch, Cody Parkey, and Earl Watford.

Chicago may have done a lot of work already this offseason, but there could be another move or two left to make should they choose to do so. If the Bears want to get back into the playoff picture in the NFC this season, there are a few players that could help them accomplish that goal.

Ryan Pace has done an excellent job of building the Bears’ roster the right way. They have a lot of young talent on both sides of the football and a young quarterback that looks to be the future. Now, they simply need to surround their young quarterback with as much talent as possible and hope to match up well with the rest of the NFC North, especially the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers.

All of that being said, which three free agents should the Bears still consider signing this late in the offseason?

A look at the Chicago Bears offseason so far:https://t.co/qv38vvGlu0 pic.twitter.com/7y21aS829C — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) April 9, 2018

Bashaud Breeland, Cornerback

Bashaud Breeland had a deal with the Carolina Panthers earlier this offseason, but that ended up falling through. Chicago could use some help at the cornerback position across from Kyle Fuller, which makes the two parties a potential match. The price tag for Breeland has already been set and the Bears should certainly look into signing him.

Austin Howard, Offensive Tackle

Another position of need for the Bears is on the offensive line. Austin Howard is one of the best tackles available and could be a nice pickup for Chicago on a one or two-year deal. At 31 years of age, Howard would offer a nice piece to help keep Trubisky upright.

NaVorro Bowman, Linebacker

Finally, NaVorro Bowman could be a perfect fit for the Bears in the middle of their defense. Bowman had a big season in Oakland with 127 tackles and an interception and would be a much-needed leader for the Bears. He has had surprisingly little interest this offseason and Chicago should check in to see what kind of contract it would take to bring him in.