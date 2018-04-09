‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ — How The Millennium Falcon’s Nose Will Gain Its Classic Look [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Rhett Wilkinson and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The new trailer brings new attention to a very different look for the iconic 'Star Wars' ship.

The new trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story again makes clear that the Millennium Falcon will have a different look, particularly with its nose. At least initially.

Warning: There are potential spoilers ahead!

Entertainment Weekly, the media outlet for Star Wars scoops, has reported that the film will show the nose take its classic, two-pronged appearance — and explain how.

But that seems to have already been revealed.

Both a LEGO and Hasbro version of the full-nose Falcon have a “nose chunk that detaches cleanly from the front of the ship and leaves the Falcon with its split-nose profile,” Geek.com reported.

And both are classified as “Kessel Run” models, according to Geek.com.

So the “chunk” will be lost during the Kessel Run, which the Falcon did in 12 parsecs, as Han, the pilot, brags to Obi-Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: A New Hope.

Seems only the very particulars are a question for Ron Howard’s film at this point. To make the Kessel Run in his record-setting speed, will Han need to get rid of some weight? On the run, (with Chewbacca, who he meets in this film? Lando Calrissian? Qi’ra?), will he fail to keep the Falcon from hitting physical objects that would, of course, be durable enough for the chunk to break?

The Kessel Run was a hyperspace route utilized by freighter captains and smugglers to transport spice from Kessel’s space mines as requested by the Pyke Syndicate. Han bragged about the Falcon’s adeptness at getting through quicker but more dangerous hyperspace lanes, according to Wookiepedia, the Star Wars Wikia. Could this mean that Han puts the Falcon in more danger, including physical objects?

Speculation has been that the chunk will be lost since it is holding cargo, and we know from the original Star Wars trilogy that Han dropped his cargo. However, the film will take place 11 to 14 years before the end of A New Hope, or, in canonical terms, the Battle of Yavin, according to Digital Spy.

That would be a bit of time for the issue to be ongoing.

Will other less-prominent features of the Falcon as it will first be seen in Solo, like panels, also be changed by the Kessel Run? Those can also be removed in the Hasbro set.

