Green Bay Packers: Potential Wide Receiver Targets In The 2018 NFL Draft [Opinion]

Which wide receiver prospects should the Packers consider in the 2018 NFL Draft?

The Green Bay Packers have been through a hectic offseason so far, and it isn’t over yet. Brian Gutekunst has made quite a few big decisions already in his first offseason as the Packers’ general manager, including the release of longtime star wide receiver Jordy Nelson, as ESPN noted. It wasn’t a popular decision in Green Bay, but it saved the team quite a bit of money, which they used to sign names like Jimmy Graham and Muhammad Wilkerson.

Aaron Rodgers and company look to be a Super Bowl contender once again heading into 2018. They missed the playoffs last season due to Rodgers’ broken collarbone, but anything is possible with the best quarterback in the NFL at the helm.

While the Packers will always have a dangerous offense with Rodgers under center, there are still some concerns. Nelson was Rodgers’ top target, which could leave the Green Bay offense with a hole. Davante Adams and Randall Cobb are both excellent wide receivers and Graham will be a major impact player, but Green Bay might just need one more weapon for Rodgers.

Looking ahead at the 2018 NFL Draft, there are quite a few talented wide receivers that the Packers could target throughout the first three rounds. There are a few players that could compliment Adams and Cobb nicely.

All of that being said, let’s take a look at some potential wide receiver targets for the Packers in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Calvin Ridley, Alabama

First and foremost, the Packers could shock their fans and draft Alabama star wide receiver Calvin Ridley in the first round of the draft, although he may not be on the board when the Packers come up on the clock at No. 14. He is without question the best wide receiver in this class and caught 55 passes for 967 yards and four touchdowns in 2017. Ridley would be a huge pickup for the offense, but many believe that Gutekunst will prioritize defense in the first round.

Courtland Sutton, SMU

Many believe that Courtland Sutton would be a good fit for the Packers’ offense. At 6-foot-4, Sutton would give Rodgers a physical wide receiver to work with. Sutton is likely going to go mid-to-late first round, but flashed why Green Bay could consider him in 2017 with 68 receptions for 1,085 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Christian Kirk, Texas A&M

One of the most underrated players in the entire class is Texas A&M wide receiver Christian Kirk. He is all over the place in different mock drafts, but caught 71 passes for 919 yards and 10 touchdowns. Kirk is viewed as a slot receiver for the most part, but he could fit nicely alongside Cobb in different formations.

Simmie Cobbs Jr., Indiana

Another unheralded wide receiver prospect is Indiana’s Simmie Cobbs Jr., who simply has not received much attention thus far during the draft process. He had a solid 2017 season for the Hoosiers, catching 72 passes for 841 yards and eight touchdowns. Cobbs has the potential to become a dangerous outside threat in the NFL and at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds could be exactly what the doctor ordered for Rodgers and company.

D.J. Chark, LSU

The Packers could look into drafting LSU wide receiver D.J. Chark, who is coming off of a 2017 season that included 40 receptions for 874 yards and three touchdowns. He has a lot of raw potential and a lot of work to do, but you simply can’t teach 6-foot-3 and the athleticism that Chark possesses. Chark has moved around in quite a few mocks, but the Packers will have a couple chances to consider taking him should they choose to do so.

Dante Pettis, Washington

Last but not least, the Packers should consider Dante Pettis at some point during the draft. He caught 63 passes for 761 yards and seven touchdowns last season for the Huskies and is considered a mid-round pick. Pettis may not be a big wide receiver from a physical standpoint, but many believe that he will have a successful NFL career.