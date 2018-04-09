Samsung Galaxy S9: Hype Dies Down In Just One Month [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Daryl Deino and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The hype over Samsung's new smartphones has died down earlier than expected.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones were released in March. The higher-end Galaxy S9+ has especially received some great reviews.

TechRadar gives Samsung’s new higher-end smartphone four-and-a-half stars.

“You won’t find a bigger and better Android phone than the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, thanks to its oversized 6.2-inch curved screen and low-light-defeating dual-lens camera.”

The review added that even though it looks a lot like last year’s S8+, the fingerprint sensor is in a safer location and that Samsung has finally added stereo speakers. They think the new AR Emoji feature is overrated and that the phone may be a little overpriced.

In another four-and-a-half star review, Digital Trends said that Samsung’s focus on the low-light camera makes the S9+ a masterpiece. Columnist Julian Chokkattu thinks that the minor design and improvements are indeed worth the price. He described the Samsung Galaxy S9+ as, “a smooth pebble capable of skipping across water.”

However, a lot of people who normally upgrade to the latest Samsung smartphone skipped out this time, and it’s not because the new phones are bad. However, the new smartphones don’t have that many new features — especially in comparison to the Galaxy Note 8.

The Galaxy S9+ has some great features, but not enough for people to consider an upgrade. Daryl Deino

One month later, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of talk about the Galaxy S9. The biggest news about the device now is the battery issue. As Android Central noted, it’s really the Exynos-powered Galaxy Note 9 (released outside the USA) that has caused the problems. And there will probably be a software fix coming soon. But will people care?

Everywhere you go, there have been special “Galaxy S9” deals, particularly the “buy one get one free” offer. It’s true that carriers have offered this deal for the Galaxy Note 8 and other Samsung Galaxy S devices. But it’s a little discouraging to see these deals happen everywhere only one month after a smartphone’s release. Is Samsung desperate?

Perhaps the Korean company doesn’t need to be desperate. According to Bloomberg, Samsung’s profits rose 58 percent this past quarter. However, it’s Samsung’s memory chips that have largely increased the profits, not Samsung’s smartphones. The sales figures do include that of the Galaxy S9 and S9+, but there have been no figures that hint how well (or how bad) those phones have sold. Usually, if a smartphone is a hit, Samsung will immediately brag about it. That certainly hasn’t happened with the Galaxy S9 series.

Still, 2018 could end up being a very good year for Samsung, despite lack of interest and hype for the Galaxy S9 series. Besides including a larger battery, it looks like Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Note 9 may feature the long-awaited under-the-screen fingerprint sensor.

“A new report now says that Samsung actually is going forward with the plans to integrate a fingerprint sensor into the Note 9’s display. And it looks like the decision might be one of necessity,” said columnist Chris Smith of BGR, adding that one of the reasons there is a delay in the final concept of the Note 9 is due to the tough job it’s been adopting the under-the-screen sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could arrive as early as July. Judging by the lack of hype for the S9 and S9+, it’s advisable that Samsung release the Note 9 even earlier than that.