Tessa Virtue And Scott Moir: 6 Songs That Would Be A Dream To See Them Skate To [Opinion]

Three-time Olympic gold medalists and ice dance legends, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, are currently touring Japan with Stars on Ice. PopSugar recently shared a video of one of their routines. In it, Virtue and Moir can be seen skating their hearts out to Michael Jackson’s “Rock My World.” The upbeat routine is thematically akin to the exuberant short dance they performed to a Prince medley in their competitive comeback season. Their Stars on Ice program also features some choreography from the duo’s Moulin Rouge! free dance, as well as their trademark lift “The Goose.”

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are the only ice dance team that can do upbeat routines, as well they can dramatic, and gentle ones. There is truly no kind of program they can’t do. With that in mind, here are a few songs this Virtue and Moir fan would love to see them skate to, at some point.

“Dive” and “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran

Imagining a Virtue and Moir routine set to some of Ed Sheeran’s tender songs from ÷ (Divide) is enough to make your heart melt. “Dive” would provide an opportunity for the duo to perform some stunningly choreographed flourishes to match the opening music. As for “Perfect,” well not to sound redundant, but the song would be perfect for them to skate too. One of the crucial components for a great skating song is for it to feature a compellingly-built melody and “Perfect” has that in spades.

“My Kind of Love” and “Next to Me” by Emeli Sandé

A back-to-back medley of Emeli Sandé’s gripping songs would fuel a dream routine from Virtue and Moir. “My Kind of Love” is a towering power ballad and “Next to Me” is a spunky love anthem. Seeing Virtue and Moir perform to either song or both, would be marvelous.

“Glitter in the Air” by Pink

A soft ballad with an effortlessly flowing quality, “Glitter in the Air” was made to skate too. No one could do it more justice than Virtue and Moir.

“Day Too Soon” by Sia

This dreamy love song by Sia features beautiful crescendos and an epic all-around sound. It also has quite a few moments that would be perfect for the pair’s trademark acrobatic lifts, just saying.

Ice dance icons, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, are scheduled to continue touring throughout the spring of 2018. Check out the Stars on Ice website for more information.