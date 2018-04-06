Could The Green Bay Packers Be A Team To Watch For Odell Beckham Jr.? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Odell Beckham Jr. would be a good fit for the Packers, but are they a team to watch to acquire him?

When was the last time that you saw the Green Bay Packers put together an aggressive approach to an offseason? If you’re a Packers’ fan, the answer to that question would be that it has been a long time. Ted Thompson was never a fan of free agency, and he very rarely made aggressive moves in the draft.

Times have changed with Brian Gutekunst taking over as the new general manager in town. He has already made significant moves by signing both Jimmy Graham and Muhammad Wilkerson. Gutekunst also decided to move on from longtime star wide receiver Jordy Nelson.

Last season, the Packers missed the playoffs. It was a sobering moment for the proud franchise, with Aaron Rodgers missing most of the season due to a broken collarbone. Green Bay seems to have realized that Rodgers cannot power the team by himself anymore.

That being said, the Packers still could be looking to add a weapon to the offense. Nelson has been Rodgers’ No. 1 target for quite some time, and it won’t be easy for Davante Adams and Randall Cobb to pick up the slack alone. Graham will make a big impact, but rumors are flying that the Packers could be looking to add another talented receiver to their roster.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Packers are listed as a team that “probably can’t be ruled out” if the New York Giants decided to trade Odell Beckham Jr.

From 2014 to 2016, Odell Beckham Jr. ranked in the top 5 in terms of yards per route run pic.twitter.com/ENpI4g2XfP — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) April 5, 2018

Beckham is without question one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. He has been searching for a new contract, but the Giants have yet to give him that deal. Part of the reason for their hesitation to give him a big contract is due to the attitude issues that he has displayed in the past, both on and off the field.

Obviously, the chances of the Packers actually pulling off a trade for Beckham are slim. New York has not made it clear whether they want to trade Beckham or not, although they have made statements that they want to keep him. Despite those statements, rumors continue coming out about trade talks from teams like the Los Angeles Rams, who would like to acquire Beckham.

Last season with the Giants, Beckham caught 25 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns before going down with a season-ending injury. Even though the injury was fairly gruesome, Beckham is on track to get back to being a star in 2018.

Green Bay would be an ideal fit for Beckham if he does end up getting traded. Pairing him with Rodgers would make for a lethal duo. A three-receiver set of Beckham, Adams, and Cobb would be nearly unstoppable for opposing defenses.

There are some things that Green Bay would have to overcome in order to acquire Beckham and then lock him up long-term. Among those hurdles would be the massive contract extension that many believe Rodgers will be signed to this offseason. Whether the Packers will have the money to bring in a talent like Beckham is a big question.

So to answer the question, could the Packers be a team to watch for Beckham? Gutekunst has made it clear that he wants to get the Packers back to the Super Bowl and is willing to spend to make that happen. Green Bay is also a place that players love to play, which would make them a potential landing spot should Beckham be traded or end up leaving New York in free agency.

They may be a team to watch, but nearly the entire league would love to have Beckham on their roster. It won’t be easy, but as La Canfora said, Green Bay should not be counted out.