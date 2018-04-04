Green Bay Packers: Three Free Agents Who Should Still Be Targeted [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Which three free agents should the Packers target to round out their free agency additions?

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers missed the playoffs last season in what was an incredibly rough season for the cheesehead faithful. Heading into the offseason, many knew some change was coming, but very few would have thought that some of the moves that have been made would occur.

Dom Capers was fired from his role as defensive coordinator soon after the season ended. Mike Pettine was hired to replace him, which has excited quite a few Packers’ players. Quite a few other coaching changes were made as well, but Mike McCarthy is back for at least one more season, although his seat couldn’t be much warmer.

Jordy Nelson, the Packers’ longtime star wide receiver, was also released, which was a major shock for the fans.

Another major change for the Packers was Ted Thompson stepping aside from his duties as general manager and Brian Gutekunst taking that position. Change has been seen already from the new general manager, especially in free agency.

Green Bay has already signed star tight end Jimmy Graham, defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson, and cornerback Tramon Williams. All three players are projected to be starters in 2018. Now, there are three free agents that the Packers should consider targeting.

Jeremy Lane, Cornerback

After being released from the Seattle Seahawks earlier this offseason, as 247 Sports reported, Jeremy Lane is still searching for a new home. Lane would be an intriguing pickup for the Packers, who are still in need of some depth in their secondary. Williams and second-year cornerback Kevin King are projected to be the starters, but Lane could compete for the No. 3 cornerback role if signed.

Derrick Johnson, Inside Linebacker

Pursuing an often-injured linebacker like Derrick Johnson might be a bit of a risk, but it would be a risk worth taking for the Packers. Johnson had a solid 2017 season with the Kansas City Chiefs, racking up 71 tackles, a forced fumble, and seven defended passes. He might come cheap, which should make the Packers show interest.

Jeremy Maclin, Wide Receiver

Once considered to be a top-notch talent, Jeremy Maclin has seen his career completely fall apart over the last few years. He was cut by the Baltimore Ravens earlier this offseason after catching 40 passes for 440 yards and three touchdowns last season. Maclin may end up being a bit too expensive, but if he’s willing to lower his demands to play with a quarterback like Rodgers, the Packers could be in play.