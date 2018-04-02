Skipping Galaxy S9 Series And Waiting For Galaxy Note 9 [Opinion]

This author has a JUMP plan through T-Mobile (with 2 lines). This allows an update of both an iOS and Android device at least twice a year. Usually, in the early spring, it’s the new Galaxy S smartphone that replaces the Note from the fall before. Not this year.
That’s not to say that the Galaxy S9+, a better option than the regular S9, is a bad smartphone. In fact, TechRadar gives Samsung’s new high-end smartphone four-and-a-half stars.
“You won’t find a bigger and better Android phone than the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, thanks to its oversized 6.2-inch curved screen and low-light-defeating dual-lens camera.”
The review adds that even though it looks a lot like last year’s S8+, the fingerprint sensor is in a safer location and that Samsung has finally added stereo speakers. They think the new AR Emoji feature is overrated and that the phone may be a little overpriced.
While the price may be one issue, the biggest one is that the S9+ isn’t so much different from the Galaxy Note 8 in order to justify an upgrade. However, judging by the rumors, it looks like the Galaxy Note 9 is the smartphone to wait for.
Fingerprint Sensor in Front Display
For years, both Samsung and Apple have been trying to perfect technology that would allow an under-the-screen fingerprint sensor. Apple gave up last year with the iPhone X and just decided to go with the Face ID (which is good, but not perfect).
According to BGR, it looks like Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Note 9 may feature the long-awaited fingerprint sensor.
“A new report now says that Samsung actually is going forward with the plans to integrate a fingerprint sensor into the Note 9’s display. And it looks like the decision might be one of necessity,” says columnist Chris Smith, adding that one of the reasons there is a delay in the final concept of the Note 9 is due to the tough job it’s been adopting the under-the-screen sensor.
Possible July Release Date
Why purchase the S9+ when the Note 9 release may be just around the corner. According to CNET, production has actually already started on the Note 9 — far ahead of the usual scheduled production time. Last year, production on the Galaxy Note 8 started in June.
Better Battery
The 3,300 mAh battery on the current Note 8 is certainly good, but not perfect. After the battery debacle with the Note 7, Samsung decided to play it safe on the Note 8. But Forbes reports that the Note 9 may contain a 3,850 mAh battery — that would provide 20 percent more power than the Note 8 does. Then again, with expected improvements in speed (which seems hard to believe since the Note 8 is already super-fast), the user may not actually get much more power.
Bendable Display
Many sites are reporting that Samsung is working on a smartphone with a bendable display. While there’s always a possibility that the Note 9 could be the first smartphone with a bendable display, it’s likely that Samsung is working on a completely different phone. Still, one can always hope.
More Information Coming Soon….
Unfortunately, there isn’t a whole lot of information available about the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 right now. However, that will likely change within the next couple of months. And you can bet that the Inquisitr will bring you up-to-date information about Samsung’s next phablet smartphone.