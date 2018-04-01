‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Theories: Why Jon Snow And Daenerys’ Baby Could Be The Iron Throne Endgame [Opinion]

Ever since the sun set on the penultimate season of Game of Thrones, there has been immense speculation that Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) will have a baby in Season 8. As previously pointed out on the Inquisitr, there is a lot of reason to believe the theory. So what will become of this baby and could it end up on the Iron Throne before the series ends?

First things first, if it is born before the threat of the White Walkers can be resolved, it would be in immediate danger. To protect her child, Daenerys could fly away on one of her dragons, go back to Dragonstone, have the baby, and then return to the North. Why wouldn’t Daenerys stay with her baby? There are many reasons, including her wanting to be with Jon. It is also foreshadowed a bit by Daenerys’ behavior in Season 7, as she wanted to be involved in the action, not away from it.

She could also have the baby in the North, and realizing the White Walkers are not going to be defeated anytime soon, use one of her dragons to fly the baby away with people she trusts. Among the candidates are Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), Jorah (Iain Glen), Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), and Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson). Should Jon Snow and Daenerys perish, they could protect the baby and reveal them to the world when the time came. Why wouldn’t one of the Starks go? While they could, the North is their home. It is hard to imagine any of the Starks leaving it, especially after they have worked so hard to return to Winterfell and restore their home there.

Why a Jon Snow/Daenerys baby may be the Iron Throne endgame

Jon Snow and Daenerys’ baby ending up on the Iron Throne kind of brings everything full circle and it fits with the “bittersweet” ending that Time reported George R.R. Martin shared with fans. This theory also dovetails with one regarding Samwell Tarly (John Bradley). Back in 2016, actor John Bradley spoke with the Hollywood Reporter about the theory that Sam might be the one telling the story featured in Game of Thrones.

Now imagine this, the final minutes of the Game of Thrones series finale reveals that Sam has been telling the story to someone, in particular, Jon and Daenerys’ child. The story has huge repercussions for them since it is the story of their parents’ lives. There would be a no more invested listener. Plus, for Sam to be telling the story, it has to theoretically be someone that doesn’t know it.

The final scene could continue with the child leaving Sam to be escorted by their guards, Jorah, Grey Worm, and maybe even Tormund, to meet with Tyrion, the child’s regent. We could also see Missandei at some point, reminding the king or queen of the Seven Kingdoms about their upcoming language lesson. It makes sense that all of these characters would be among the ones who survive Season 8.

Tyrion, Missandei, Jorah, and Grey Worm would be the primary sources for Daenerys’ story, as well as their own. Whereas the remaining Starks’, Sam, and Tormund could account for how Jon’s story has been told in such vivid detail. Jon Snow and Daenerys’ child ending up on the Iron Throne means that neither will victor over the other in Season 8. Daenerys, who has worked indefatigably to end up on it, would not. But her child would, which means a piece of her will have had her dream come true. As for Jon Snow, he has never desired such power, and with his influence, his child could avoid the power madness that claimed their ancestors. Thus giving Game of Thrones’ fans hope that the happy side of the ending could stick.