Seattle Mariners Curse: Is It Real Or Just A Fan Excuse Following Nelson Cruz Injury? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Ryan DeVault and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Seattle Mariners are dealing with an injury to Nelson Cruz that has some people claiming there is a curse.

Is the Seattle Mariners curse real? On Saturday (March 31), a fluke injury to Nelson Cruz had fans making that claim all over social media. With the game on the line against the Cleveland Indians, suddenly Guillermo Heredia emerged from the Mariners’ dugout to pinch hit for Cruz. The in-game broadcasters were extremely confused about what was going on, but many fans watching on television immediately had a sinking feeling that something bad had happened.

A report by MLB analyst Greg Johns came out shortly after the at-bat, stating that Cruz had twisted his ankle on the dugout steps following a home run. Later, it was revealed that he had sprained his ankle at that moment, all while just trying to walk down the dugout steps. Now he has an MRI scheduled for Sunday (April 1) to find out if there is any structural damage. The only good news in the situation was that he didn’t break any bones.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, starting catcher Mike Zunino hurt his side during the last batting practice before Opening Day. It was first reported that he was just sore, but that was later upgraded to a strain that placed him on the 10-day disabled list. That’s where Erasmo Ramirez and Ben Gamel were already residing after Spring Training injuries. The Mariners also lost pitcher David Phelps for the season, as he has to undergo Tommy John surgery.

Zunino could be back much sooner than expected, plus latest on Gamel and Erasmo Ramirez’s returns. https://t.co/zxFVdp2PWS pic.twitter.com/5x7Radki2T — Greg Johns (@GregJohnsMLB) March 31, 2018

Last season, the purported Seattle Mariners curse started becoming something fans brought up a lot, as the team dealt with injuries to Jean Segura, Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz, James Paxton, Felix Hernandez, Hisashi Iwakuma, Mitch Haniger, and Drew Smyly. Even top prospect Kyle Lewis was seriously injured. And those are just the most notable problems that the team had to deal with, as at no point during the season did the team have a healthy 25-man roster take the field. The injury problems began in Spring Training and still haven’t come to an end.

The Mariners haven’t made the postseason since the 2001 MLB Playoffs, following the spectacular rookie season of Ichiro Suzuki and the team posting 116 regular-season wins. Now the Mariners have the longest playoff drought in the four main professional sports. It’s been a long time since Mariners fans have been able to enjoy watching playoff games and only a few players are even left in the league that last saw it. Leading the way are Ichiro and Albert Pujols, who should be in the Hall of Fame at some point.

So what caused this Seattle Mariners curse? Fan theories include giving up on Randy Johnson, trading Ken Griffey Jr., not overpaying to keep Alex Rodriguez, terrible trades by previous general managers, not giving former manager Lou Piniella the pieces he needed to compete, and even an ownership group that doesn’t care about the fans. Are any of these theories true? Can the Mariners overcome yet another setback as a franchise? Or is there a curse in place that can’t be lifted?