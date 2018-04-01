Poll: Donald Trump’s Approval Ratings Falls, President Running Behind Some Potential 2020 Candidates [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Glenn Minnis and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has dropped to one of its lowest levels since he took over in the Oval Office, according to a new national poll.

Public Policy Polling finds Trump’s approval rating stands at just 39 percent, some 15 points underwater when compared to the number of voters who now disapprove of his job performance in the White House.

Trump’s low numbers come after the same poll found his approvals at 44 percent, one of his highest ratings ever, back in February.

Researchers found many voters are taking issue with Trump on a number of different fronts, including 52 percent of respondents agreeing that he is a liar, 54 percent arguing that he has not produced on his “Make America Great Again” promise, and 57 percent still insisting on seeing his tax returns.

The latest poll numbers also come after Trump’s administration was rocked by controversy and strife leading to change within his cabinet.

Gary Cohn, Trump’s top economic adviser, recently resigned, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was forced out a short time later. Trump has since announced national security adviser H.R. McMaster is leaving, and Communications Director Hope Hicks has now officially left her post.

Pollsters also found Trump is currently running behind several hypothetical 2020 candidates, among them former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and Democratic Sens. Kamala Harris (Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren (Mass.).

Jeff Swensen / Getty Images

In addition, a recent YouGov poll found that most Americans don’t want to see Trump on the ballot for re-election in 2020, including 18 percent of Republicans.

Overall, just 28 percent of respondents answered “yes” to the idea of wanting to see Trump seek a second term, led by GOP voters who swung that way at a clip of 65 percent.

Among independents, Trump was also in the negative, with 51 percent of voters insisting they would rather not see him run again.

Every indication shows that Trump has every intention of seeking re-election. He recently announced he has already hired his 2016 digital director, Brad Parscale, to run his 2020 campaign, officially kicking off his re-election drive earlier than most have historically.

Through it all, Trump’s approval rating have remained dismally low, with data-focused website FiveThirtyEight recently pegging his overall approval average at just 40.6 percent.