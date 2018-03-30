Los Angeles Lakers Should Sit Lonzo Ball For Rest Of Season [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mark Wilson and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Lakers should sit Lonzo Ball for remainder of season.

The Los Angeles Lakers have nothing else to play for this season. With Lonzo Ball dealing with a knee injury according to Bleacher Report, the Lakers must ask themselves, is it worth it? There’s no playoff position to fight for. No 2018 NBA Draft position to fight for, so not even the thought of tanking makes any sense. With that said, what reason do the Lakers have by letting Ball finish the season?

Think about it. With Isaiah Thomas out for the remainder of the year and with a 50/50 chance that he will ever return to the Lakers again, Luke Walton may want to see what he has in Alex Caruso and Tyler Ennis. Let the young guys play and see who will be the better fit to backup Ball next season.

With Ball gone, the offense will run through Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, and Julius Randle. This will either give the Lakers time to see what Randle can do and if they will want to re-sign him or let him walk this summer.

For the season, Ball has averaged 10.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 7.2 assists while shooting 36 percent from the floor. For a rookie, these are average numbers but for the No. 2 pick with such high praise, the season has been a failure. Ball has had his moments this year, but he’s also had forgettable ones as well. This is the time where the Lakers should pull the plug on his season before his injury takes a turn for the worse.

Reed Saxon / AP Images

Ball’s absence will have no effect on the Lakers’ standings, free agent lures or anything. What it will do is give the Lakers’ brass the chance to evaluate the talent they have and see who they need to add or subtract from the roster. It’s safe to say that Balls’ job is safe but everyone else could be on the fence.

The Lakers season is over but if they are not careful with Lonzo Ball’s knee, their 2018 season could be in jeopardy. Now is not the time to be greedy. Magic Johnson must think about the future and do what’s best for Ball and the team and that’s sitting his point guard for the remainder of the season.