New York Giants: Gettleman And Mara Are Playing Mind Games With Odell Beckham [Opinion]

The childish antics between the Giants and Odell Beckham must stop.

What’s going on with the New York Giants and Odell Beckham? One moment they want to pay him, then trade him and now, they want to keep him. Trying to figure which direction the Giants are moving in is like, trying to guard Beckham in the slot, it’s impossible.

When Dave Gettleman was hired, it’s safe to say that the writing was on the wall for Beckham. Over his career, Gettleman was never one to shy away from making the tough decisions when it came to a star player, money, and what he thought was best for the team. To understand how Gettleman works, just ask Steve Smith and DeAngelo Williams, and Josh Norman, all formerly of the Carolina Panthers.

It was reported Monday that Gettleman placed a first-round bounty on Beckham. While the situation for doing so has come under a bit of scrutiny as Gettleman and Beckham seem to have some sort of power struggle going on, John Mara may eventually have the final say.

While Beckham has been called everything from the next Terrell Owens to diva, it’s been no secret that Mara adores this kid. But here comes Gettleman with his team over everything approach and in the process may have put Mara in a tight spot. While Beckham wants to be paid like a top receiver, Gettleman wants to rid the Giants of distractions and that includes Beckham.

What the Giants must decide is exactly what they want to do. They can’t continue on with comments like this:

We’re certainly not shopping him. Again, when you’re coming off a season when you’re 3-13 and played as poorly as we played, I wouldn’t say that anyone is untouchable.

After his comments, what did Mara expect to happen? After Gentleman said that the Giants would take a first rounder for Beckham, the internet went crazy with the story. Not only did fans react, but so did other players and teams. The Los Angeles Rams reached out with the 23rd pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Maybe the Giants thought long and hard about life without Odell Beckham. While it seems good on the outside, the truth is, the Giants and Eli Manning need him.

But as quick as the news of the first rounder came about, the Giants decided to switch things up a bit. Maybe it was because all they garnered was interest from the Rams or maybe it was due to Beckham showing interest in the Rams. Either way, according to Bleacher Report, the Giants have rescinded the first round bounty and upped the ante by asking for two first rounders. Say what?

What I take from this is the Giants playing mind games with Beckham. By offering him up for a first rounder they knew they weren’t going to get, then adding another to the mix, they can say to Odell that they tried to trade him but no one wanted him. This is how Gettleman plays the game. He will do whatever he can in his power to either make you quit or fall in line. The problem that he has is, that if Beckham does indeed play for the Giants in 2018, it will surely be his last.

With new leadership in place, the Giants were supposed to be in better hands. For all the talk of his immature actions that Beckham has displayed during his tenure in New York, it seems that the front office is playing a game of payback.