Trump Kicks Out 60 Russians After Stormy Daniels’ Interview – ‘Fox News’ Says ‘Declare An Emergency’ [Opinion]

'Fox News' avoids in-depth coverage of Stormy Daniels' interview about President Donald Trump - but Steve Doocy instead urged Trump to declare a state of emergency for border wall funding.

The morning after Stormy Daniels’ explosive 60 Minutes interview was a busy one for President Donald Trump-related news. Stormy’s lawyer told Today that she can describe Trump’s genitalia, as reported by the Inquisitr, and leave “no doubt that she’s telling the truth.” Amid the hubbub about Anderson Cooper revealing that “tawdry details” were left out of Stormy’s interview and the claims that Trump allegedly told Stormy that he and Melania had separate rooms, Trump alluded to Stormy’s 60 Minutes interview on Twitter.

Trump did not mention Stormy’s name, but the president took to Twitter Monday morning to write about “so much Fake News” allegedly being broadcast that has “never been more voluminous or more inaccurate.” Trump continued to claim that “through it all, our country is doing great!”

As reported by Russia Today, President Trump also declared that a Seattle-based Russian consulate be shuttered and that 60 Russian diplomats must leave the U.S. Trump’s command came in the wake of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter being poisoned in Salisbury, an act that U.K. officials pinned on Russia. After the U.K. expelled Russian diplomats from the country, Trump was pressured to follow suit. British Prime Minister Theresa May pointed the finger at Moscow as the alleged culprit behind the poisoning.

U.S. expels dozens of Russian diplomats, closes Seattle consulate in response to poison attack https://t.co/LloU3ruwRC — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 26, 2018

In the new report titled “Subject: Statement from the Press Secretary on the Expulsion of Russian Intelligence Officers,” the White House’s Office of the Press Secretary noted that Trump ordered “dozens of Russian intelligence officers” to leave the U.S. and the Seattle consulate because of how close the Russian consulate was located to Boeing and a submarine base. The U.S. is standing with NATO allies, claims the report in expelling the Russians, which calls for Russia’s behavior to improve.

As reported by Raw Story, Steve Doocy of Fox News had implored President Trump to “declare an emergency” in order for Department of Defense funding to be used to build the border wall. Doocy insisted that Trump “declare an emergency” in the interest of national security. The publication reports that while Doocy continued to urge Trump to declare a state of emergency, Fox & Friends did not report on the Stormy situation at length, save for a brief headline overview.