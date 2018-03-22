Queen Portrayed With Liquid Courage And Spun In Awful Portrait In New Book Excerpts On Daily Mail [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

A new book alleges how 'several martinis' renders the Queen to call it like she sees it.

The Royal Family has become a source of entertainment for the masses as their traditions and protocols slowly evolve to suit life in modern times. Today there are four generations of the Royal Family that are often in the headlines. Now a new book is adding to these headlines before it has even hit the stores.

With a promise of some juicy information about the Royal Family, it stands to reason this forthcoming publication is bound to be a much sought after book. The Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion, and Defiance of Prince Charles is a new book making a buzz ahead of its release date, according to Fox News.

The world was watching as the newest members of the Royal Family took their first steps in life. The masses are also keeping an eye on the royal elders as they set the pace to wind down their reign. From what the excerpts of this book indicate, this family that is saturated with old-world traditions didn’t fare well through an era when a defiant son broke free of those protocols.

The book is written by the British investigative journalist Tom Bower. The author seems to paint the Queen as someone who found the courage to say what she feels after she indulged in “several martinis.” He conveys how the Queen “forcefully” gave her son Prince Charles a tongue-lashing after she had consumed the alcoholic beverages.

This alleged blowup was the result of Charles confronting the Queen over his relationship with Camilla. After Diana’s death, Charles’ relationship with Camilla was still not condoned by the Queen, conveys Bower. The book claims that when Charles finally confronted the Queen about this he was lambasted by his mother, as described in an earlier article from the Inquisitr.

While the book title sounds as if Charles rises above it all in a defiant stand, what is written in these excerpts about the Queen is rather awful. The book makes it sound as if it were the Queen’s mission to punish Charles for falling in love with Camilla.

Bower claims the Queen refused to set Charles up in a comfortable home, but instead she banished him to the “cold comfortless dwelling” of St. James Palace, according to the Daily Mail. From what is written in this book, it sounds as if the Queen also turned her mother, Charles’ grandmother, against him as well.

Neither women would be in the same room as Camilla, yet they welcomed her divorced husband into their privileged circle of friends, according to what Bower conveys. Andrew Parker Bowles was invited to many Royal Family events. Bower makes it sound as if the Queen taunted her son through the years because of the relationship he had with Camilla.

This book comes at a time when the reigns of the palace are ripe for a change. The Queen is 91 and Charles will turn 70 come November and he has already spent the last five years as the “oldest heir to the British throne. This is a record that goes back 300 years, according to Newsweek.

Is there another reason for the long delay of Charles taking over the keys to the kingdom? The Queen almost sounds spiteful, in the light Bower has her painted in. The book goes on to allege that Charles saw the entire family against him, with his brothers “plotting” to take the throne away from him.

According to the author, it was Diana and her famous interview on Panorama that sparked the Queen’s insistence of Charles letting Camilla go. During this time the book reports that Charles felt his brother Andrew was “spreading poison about Camilla to the Queen and Prince Phillip.

He also thought that when the day came for the Queen to abdicate or if she were to die, that Andrew would be announced as the King, according to Bower’s writing. And Andrew would remain in that role until William turned 18, which is when he would take his rightful place.

The author doesn’t appear to paint the Queen as a portrait of a mother, but as someone who became more of a punisher to Charles. While the book is touted as a biography of a defiant prince, it sounds more like the bone of contention here is the Queen. After Queen Elizabeth has given her life to the throne and endured all that it entailed, it sad how the 91-year-old Queen is portrayed in this book.