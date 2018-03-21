‘Santa Clarita Diet’ Season 2 Improves On Season 1, A (Mostly) Non-Spoiler Review [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Rachel Tsoumbakos and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Bodies pile up and ghosts from the past entertain fans as the series sets back into its groove

To be honest, I had mixed feelings about Season 1 of Netflix’s zombie series, Santa Clarita Diet. On paper, it looked like the perfect series for me. After all, I love zombie shows and had, until that point, not yet found anything with Drew Barrymore in it that I didn’t like. However, I discovered that Santa Clarita Diet was a series I just couldn’t sink my teeth into even though I found there were plenty of occasions where I was both laughing out loud and gleefully horrified at the dark comedy of the series.

However, my family loved the show and that is how I found myself binge-watching the series over a single weekend.

And, this is also why I sat down to watch the early screeners for Season 2 of Santa Clarita Diet. I wanted to see if Netflix would continue on in the irreverent vein that worked so well for those that loved Season 1.

Surprisingly, Santa Clarita Diet manages to achieve the same level of black comedy from Season 1 as well as expand on the universe as Sheila (Drew Barrymore) and her husband, Joel (Timothy Olyphant), search for a cure to what ails the undead Sheila. There are plenty of moments when I found myself laughing at the pure absurdity of the Hammond’s as they battle through a world in which their mother now rejoices in killing humans for her own consumption.

In fact, I think I actually prefer Season 2 over Season 1 of Santa Clarita Diet, and that is no mean feat considering Season 2 of any series is quite often fraught with trouble in an effort to keep the momentum of Season 1 flowing through. I agree with Den of Geek‘s opinion that this season has settled into its own groove and owns it more successfully than it did in Season 1.

Saeed Adyani / Netflix

At times, though, I found myself tiring of Sheila and Josh’s frenetic pace as they tried to out-humor each other. Their relationship seems to work best when they settle back a little and let the absurdity of the situation shine.

What I never tire of, though, is watching their daughter, Abby (Liv Hewson). While she seems at time bored by the whole process of her mother’s zest for human flesh — she’s a teenager, after all — it compliments her parents frantic need to slap Band-Aids on the huge holes forming in their life.

Overall, Season 2 of Santa Clarita Diet digs deeper into the mythology they developed in Season 1 and this is what drew me in greater depth than last season. It seems not only have the actors settled into their characters, but the show had picked its path and is now intent on delving much deeper into this world than I thought would ever happen.

While I’m not going to give any spoilers for Santa Clarita Diet, here are a couple of things to mull over until Season 2 drops this weekend.

Things from the past will come back to haunt the Hammond’s

Sheila discovers a guilt-free way to eat humans — Joel is not quite as guilt-free about the idea

Expect more of the undead — but not as many more as what you see in iZombie

Along with more of the undead, there are also others interested in finding the cure for the undead predicament

The newcomers, Chris (Joel McHale) and Christa (Maggie Lawson), help the Hammond’s up the ante when it comes to competitiveness in the real estate business.

You can view the trailer for Season 2 of Santa Clarita Diet below.

Season 2 of Santa Clarita Diet drops globally on Netflix on March 23.