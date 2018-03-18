Tessa Virtue And Scott Moir On ‘Ellen’: 4 Questions That Will Hopefully Be Asked [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Britt Lawrence and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history, will be guests on the March 20 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. According to Yahoo! Sports, the highly anticipated interview will even include a dance by the dynamic duo, though to what extent is currently unclear.

While Virtue and Moir have delighted fans with many enchanting interviews, there are still some unanswered questions this fan would love to have asked on Ellen. These are the top four.

1: What is the story behind Tessa’s short dance costume change?

For most of the season, Tessa Virtue wore a lovely leopard-print dress with gold embellishments for hers and Scott Moir’s stunning short dance. Then at the Olympic team event, she wowed the crowd with a one-sleeve black dress that maintained her previous costume’s gold accents.

It seemed as though she had switched out her previous look for something new. Then at the individual event, she returned to her former costume.

In contrast, Virtue wore new dresses for both of her and Moir’s performances of their magnificent Moulin Rouge free dance. She donned a flowery red dress for the team event and a more solid-red version for the individual competition.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Therefore, she sported two new costumes for the free dance and only one for the short. The question is why? Both of the dresses she wore for the short dance at the Olympics were phenomenal; it’s just a tiny mystery that would be neat to have solved.

2: What can people expect from their Stars on Ice routines (i.e., music, etc.)?

This question is pretty straight-forward. Will Virtue and Moir perform to Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” or “Dive?” Fans are more than a little curious about the numbers they will be performing on the upcoming tour. With so many sensational songs to choose from, it would be great if Ellen could help narrow it down.

3: Have they considered performing a version of their Moulin Rouge free dance for Stars on Ice?

It makes sense if Virtue and Moir want the last time they perform their epic free dance to have been on Olympic ice. Still, a variation of the performance would be a fun thing to incorporate into their Stars on Ice repertoire.

It wouldn’t be the first time the duo brought a competitive number on tour either. They performed their groundbreaking “Carmen” program during a past tour. In 2017, Virtue and Moir performed a version of their Prince short dance for their guest spots on the Stars on Ice tour.

4: Will they ever tour the U.S.?

Virtue and Moir are currently slated to tour Japan and Canada. Would they consider touring the United States, as well? There is a U.S. Stars on Ice tour that coincides with the Canadian version, would it be possible for them to “guest star” on the U.S. tour?

Whether or not these questions are asked and answered, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir’s interview on Ellen is destined to delight many of their fans. Tune in and see it for yourself, when they appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Tuesday, March 20. Check your local listings for the exact air time in your viewing area.