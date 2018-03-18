NY Jets: 5 Possible Selections With No. 3 Overall Pick Acquired In Trade With Colts [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Jason Fletcher and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The New York Jets shocked the football world on Saturday afternoon when they dealt the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, two second-round picks in 2018, and a second-rounder in 2019 to the Indianapolis Colts for the rights to the No. 3 overall pick, according to ESPN.

While it cost general manager Mike Maccagnan a pretty penny in order to move up just three spots, the trade gives the Jets a better chance at getting a player that they covet. It also makes it more difficult for other teams to trade up in front of them to grab a player they might be interested in.

Here are five possible players that the Jets could be targeting with the No. 3 overall pick:

Josh Rosen – Most draft pundits have USC quarterback Sam Darnold going to the Cleveland Browns with the No. 1 overall pick. With Darnold off the board, Rosen is considered to be the No. 2 quarterback in this draft class. After paying such a heavy premium, one would think that Maccagnan made this trade in order to draft a quarterback and Rosen would make perfect sense.

Baker Mayfield – Many fans have tried comparing Mayfield to former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel, but Baker has reiterated that they aren’t the same person. Mayfield may be sort of stature, but it didn’t hold him back from having an incredible career at Oklahoma. With his personality, some Baker may remind some Jets fans of Joe Namath.

Josh Allen – The Jets signed former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a one-year deal earlier in NFL free agency. With Bridgewater in tow, New York can afford to use him as a bridge for a season while a quarterback sits and learns behind him. Many experts believe that Allen isn’t ready to start right away which could make the Jets a perfect match for him.

Saquon Barkley – The Jets struggled mightily on the offensive side of the ball last season and desperately need to add some weapons. Barkley is considered to be the top offensive player in this draft and he could be sitting at No. 3 if the Giants pass on him at No. 2. Adding a running back like Barkley would take the pressure off of whoever plays quarterback for the Jets.

Sam Darnold – It’s entirely possible that the Browns take someone other than Darnold with the No. 1 overall pick. It’s also possible that the Browns trade the top pick to another team. Either scenario could result in Darnold falling into the laps of the Jets.

We’ll have to wait until April 26 to find out who ends up as the next member of the New York Jets.