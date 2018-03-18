NBA: Why Should Utah Jazz Fans Care About The Team’s Run? The Season Will Still Be A Regression [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Rhett Wilkinson and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

And if you're going to regress, you should just blow it up, so Jazz management still dropped the ball last summer, after Gordon Hayward left.

The Utah Jazz won 20 of its last 22 games going into its matchup tonight (March 17) against Sacramento.

Indeed, it is remarkable. But acknowledge that at the same time, the franchise is backsliding nonetheless.

As of March 17, Utah was 39-30. Last year, the Jazz went 51-31.

It’s two losses (in 13) from impossible that Utah can even match last season’s success.

And that’s aside from assessing if the Jazz can advance in the playoffs as Utah did last year, or if their seed can even be the same.

So the Jazz will regress from last season. That means that Utah’s management, led by general manager Dennis Lindsey, was wrong to not do everything they could last season to not revamp the team after Gordon Hayward spurned them.

If you’re backsliding, why not blow it up? You may as well not even have a franchise if the National Basketball Association championship is not your goal.

Lindsey did nothing bold after Hayward left. If anything, Lindsey did nothing to help the Jazz because he didn’t obtain a new scorer.

Sure, he got defenders. He did in cases like Thabo Sefolosha, who were past their prime and more at risk of not being able to play games. That’s in general — that’s besides that Sefolosha indeed missed the rest of a season and playoffs just two seasons before Lindsey signed him, as NBC Sports reported. And sure enough, Sefolosha has been done for this season since January.

And Utah was already right near the top of the league in defense. They needed offense and Lindsey got the opposite.

And yet, the Jazz are lower-ranked in the NBA on team defense this year, ninth compared to fifth in 2016-17, according to the NBA.

That Utah only signed Jonas Jerebko and Ekpe Udoh and after Hayward left, besides a past-his-prime and injury-prone Sefolosha, should still make Jazz fans wonder what Lindsey was thinking, There was the next-to-impossibility of Utah avoiding backsliding.

Tony Dejak / AP Images

The moves were so antithetical to actually recovering from Hayward’s loss that it is worth noting that Quin Snyder has just done a Coach-of-the-Year-level job, making it sadder that he wasn’t given the tools to avert regression.

Even if you think that this run will just carry the Jazz into a season next year that is good or better than last’s, reconsider that. Will Joe Ingles continue to score between 15 and 20 points per game? Will Jae Crowder continue to score between 15 and 20 points per game? In a not-as-different-as-you’d-think comparison, will Rudy Gobert? Like those teammates, he’s not averaging that this season, and never has in any season.

Utah is also relying on a rookie for its success at the moment.

But it’s happening, you say. What about sustained success? At the end of the day, we’re talking 22 games.

And heard of sophomore slumps? You can’t say that there’s no possibility that Donovan Mitchell may quite naturally experience quite a year.

Even saying that seeding this season could be what it was last year, one must acknowledge that going into the game against the Kings, the team (Denver) out of the playoffs, if they started today, is just one game behind Utah.

The Jazz will make the playoffs. But nine of their last 10 games are against teams still fighting for the postseason. Sure, they get a couple of cupcakes after the Sacramento game, but after that, watch out.

So they will not be higher than the five seed, and the five seed is doubtful.

That means that they will have backslid from last season.