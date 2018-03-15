2018 NFL Free Agency: Bears, Packers, And Cleveland Browns Are Biggest Winners So Far [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mark Wilson and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Who are the biggest winners so far during the 2018 NFL Free Agency period?

The 2018 NFL Free Agency period is underway, and while it’s still early, a few teams have stepped out to lead the pack. According to Peter Bukowski of FanSided, the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers are a few of the biggest winners so far. However, how can one forget to mention the great strides the Cleveland Browns have made so far?

Entering the offseason, many figured the Browns would be atop this list due to having over $100 million in cap space to spend. But the issue with the Browns in past seasons has been the targeting of the wrong players. Well, that has changed in 2018. The trade for Jarvis Landry gives the offense another weapon. Then you add in the trade for quarterback Tyrod Taylor and the signing of Carlos Hyde, and it’s easy to see how the Browns made this list.

The Bears were another team that had to make some serious changes as they went through their rebuilding process. With Mitch Trubisky entering his second season, the Bears had to place playmakers around him. Jordan Howard rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2017, but the receiving core could not get the job done. In a short span, the Bears changed the foundation of their offense with wide receiver Allen Robinson and TE Trey Burton. Both players will give Trubisky the targets needed to improve on his rookie season.

Butch Dill / AP Images

The Packers made a move by releasing Jordy Nelson only to counter that with the signing of TE Jimmy Graham. The NFL is still a passing league and now Aaron Rodgers has one of the best receiving TE’s to even play in the NFL. On the flip side of the coin, the Packers took a gamble on former Jets DE Muhammad Wilkerson. If Graham can pick up where he left off in New Orleans and Seattle, this will prove to be one of the best offseasons ever for the Packers. To say that the Packers got away with a steal for Wilkerson at $5 million would be an understatement.

While there are still many players to be signed this offseason, the early diagnosis is that these three teams are ahead of the pack.