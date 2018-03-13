Minnesota Vikings: One Underrated Free Agent That Must Be Signed [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Which underrated free agent should the Vikings look to sign this offseason?

During the 2017 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings took control of the NFC North division. Having the Green Bay Packers struggle due to Aaron Rodgers’ injury helped, but the Vikings were a top-notch football team on both sides of the ball.

Looking ahead at the offseason, the Vikings are hoping to make some moves that will help them compete for a Super Bowl in 2018. Among those moves is expected to be the signing of quarterback Kirk Cousins. He is set to meet with the Vikings and will likely sign with them in the near future.

Minnesota doesn’t have any major needs this offseason. They will have a top-notch defense once again this season, while their offense will make a big leap forward if Cousins is indeed signed.

It is certainly going to be interesting to see what the landscape of the NFL looks like following free agency. Minnesota will still be one of the top teams in the NFC heading into 2018, but there are a few moves they need to make in addition to Cousins. Underrated moves can sometimes be exactly what powers a team to the Super Bowl.

All of that being said, which underrated free agent should the Vikings focus on signing this offseason?

Tramon Williams allowed a 1.0 passer rating in man coverage! pic.twitter.com/1YJsxN6KO9 — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) February 14, 2018

Tramon Williams is coming off of a big season with the Arizona Cardinals. He hasn’t been hyped up much heading into free agency, which could be a good thing for teams like the Vikings who could use some depth at the cornerback position.

Last season with the Cardinals, Williams recorded 41 tackles to go along with two interceptions and 12 defended passes, according to ESPN statistics. Those numbers show why the Vikings should look into signing him. Not only is he going to be a cheap option, but he would fit perfectly into the defensive scheme with his ability to both shut receivers down and make plays on the football.

Williams would be able to slide in to add depth behind Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes. He would help replace Terrence Newman, who is currently a free agent. Newman could return, but Williams would without question be a better option for the Vikings.

Even at 34 years of age, Williams has proven that he still has plenty of football left to be played. He also provides excellent leadership, which is something that the Vikings could use more of if Newman doesn’t end up being re-signed.

Outside of the Vikings, there are quite a few teams that could use a player like Williams. Among those teams are the Packers, who Williams used to play for just a few short years ago. Minnesota doesn’t necessarily “need” a cornerback, but adding a playmaker like Williams would certainly make their defense more dangerous.

All of that being said, the Vikings have built their franchise the right way. Mike Zimmer has to be happy with the teams aggressiveness already this offseason in their pursuit of Cousins, but adding a corner like Williams would be yet another step towards winning a championship.

Expect to hear plenty of teams show interest in Williams this offseason. He may not be talked about a lot as a top corner in free agency, but whoever signs him will be getting a major steal.