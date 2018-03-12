‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Two Biggest Issues With Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw Leaving Show [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mark Wilson and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

How different will 'Grey's Anatomy' be without Kepner and Arizona?

Fans of the hit show Grey’s Anatomy are still somewhat crushed that two of the big stars are leaving after Season 14. According to Entertainment Weekly, Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw are leaving Grey’s Anatomy as their storylines will be wrapping up. Well, sort of. There’s a possibility they could return but with their departures leaves two glaring issues.

Drew, who plays April Kepner will leave the show, however, in doing so, she will take with her, one of the best and most toxic love storylines. What will happen to Kepner and Jackson? Where will Kepner end up in the future and what does that mean for Jackson and his daughter Harriet?

One of the issues with Grey’s Anatomy already is the non-existence of family values. The kids on the show (when seen) are often raised in single-parent homes. While that is the norm in today’s society, it doesn’t have to be such a recurring theme in Grey’s Anatomy. By removing April Kepner, that will either leave her without Harriet or Jackson without Harriet. For once, can we just get a happy ending for one family?

The departure of Jessica Capshaw who plays Arizona Robbins will leave a void in the cast with her leadership and heart. Arizona is already dealing with her daughter being out of the picture with her ex, Callie, living in New York. While love has been a hit or miss with Arizona lately, she’s still seen as a great mentor to Alex Karev and one of the strongest characters on the show.

Robbins is still the same woman who survived a plane crash, lost a leg, her wife, and daughter. And yet, she still has reason to smile and be there for others. How will Grey’s Anatomy replace her soul? Losing Arizona is huge, just not in terms of any love triangles as Kepner’s absence would cause, but just due to her being one of the shining lights in a dark place.

Grey’s Anatomy has survived the departures of central characters before and the show still has continued to shine. However, the loss of Capshaw and Drew will leave a void that fans may not have come terms with, just yet.