Donald Trump Is Making A Mockery Of The 2020 Presidential Race By Calling Out Oprah Winfrey [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mark Wilson and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Why does Donald Trump insist on calling out Oprah Winfrey?

There was a time not long ago when the United States of America actually stood for something. There was a time when being the leader of this great country came with pride and a responsibility. Not anymore. Gone are the times where Americans and other countries looked at us with such respect and fear that we held our heads high. Not anymore. Thanks to Donald Trump and the media, we can no longer do that.

Our current president is not actually a president. At least he’s not acting as one at the moment. He’s a celebrity who managed to sneak into the White House, and what’s scary is that millions still haven’t realized that. It’s cool to be on Twitter as a public figure, but Trump uses Twitter as his State of the Union Address. With Trump running for re-election in 2020, he wants nothing more than to go against Oprah Winfrey on the world’s biggest stage.

But where and how did Oprah Winfrey’s name even get involved with a presidential election?

After her speech at the Golden Globes, the media went wild with the idea that Winfrey should run for president. I get it, Oprah is large with a following that rivals the population in China but president, really? There are 100 reasons why she shouldn’t run but the main one is, she loves this country too much. Trump, however, craves the attention and power that not only comes from being political but done so from being a celebrity.

Before Trump decided to run, he was known throughout the world as a business person. Yes, he had ties to a political party where he started out as a Democrat then later switched sides. But still, a political figure he was not. But something in Trump made him believe that it was a shot worth taking and here we are.

When Barack Obama was in office, Trump took many shots at the former president. I guess standing on his soapbox gave him the courage to run. Now that he’s in office, he acts more like a celebrity than the actual president. And that’s where he has gone astray.

Oprah Winfrey has stated, according to the Huffington Post, she has no wish to run for president, but Trump keeps putting the pressure on her through the media. It’s unfair, but then again, that’s how he came to live at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, right? I have to give Winfrey her credit, she has backed away, but it’s the media who continue to keep pushing. It’s unfair to Americans and makes our country look weak.

President Donald Trump: “I Would Love To Run Against Oprah. I Know Her Weakness” https://t.co/jIPA1aPmwa pic.twitter.com/ZEJJBUCcuA — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 11, 2018

The presidential election has turned into a popularity contest. Trump has stated that he knows Winfrey’s weakness, but what does that have to do with a person who says she’s not running? Why are he and the media so fixated on a media-made candidate who understands where she wants to be? Trump had those dreams of being something he’s not, and he wants to do battle with Winfrey to show he’s the biggest celebrity when he should be showing Kim Jong-un who the better leader is.

This is how disturbing America has become over the last year and a half. People Magazine did a piece on 20 celebrities and billionaires who would give Trump a run for his money in the 2020 election. What? The White House is not meant for the most popular or richest figure. It’s meant for a leader to lead his/her country during good and bad times. Today’s society, not just Trump has it backward.

“Do not spend all your time talking about your opponents.” Oprah has some advice for anyone who runs for president in 2020. Watch her interview with CNN’s Van Jones on “The Van Jones Show,” Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. https://t.co/iYvqCmoC5X pic.twitter.com/2XqkggzOGi — CNN (@CNN) March 11, 2018

There was a time when we chose our leaders based on merits, not Twitter followers. Thanks to Trump, those days are gone. Our president is picking a fight with a celebrity who’s out his league. Let Oprah be, she has no wish to be president. She understands she’s a celebrity. If Trump wants to pick a fight with someone who understands the country, go search Capitol Hill or call out Michelle Obama.