The following article is entirely the opinion of Britt Lawrence and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir made Olympic history at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, by becoming the most decorated figure skaters of all-time. That is not the only feat they accomplished though. They also became pop culture sensations.

For figure skating fans, Virtue and Moir’s on-ice chemistry is not new news. For many, the Olympics put a new and massive spotlight on the talents of figure skating’s shining stars.

In the world of ice dance, their artistry and acrobatic lifts are unrivaled, as is their chemistry. When Virtue and Moir debuted their short and free program for the Olympic season, it was clear they were going to put everything on the line, especially when it came to their free program, which featured music from the movie musical Moulin Rouge.

Music from the movie’s soundtrack has been a popular choice among figure skaters in recent years, but Virtue and Moir’s radiant program has quickly become a classic. Their gold medal performance was a hit with viewers and has also earned the admiration of the film’s director Baz Luhrmann, who raved about their performance in a terrific and insightful interview with Maclean’s.

Virtue and Moir performed their short and free programs, twice during the Olympics. All of their performances were electrifying, and with them, they brought something back to skating and pop culture in general – romance.

Richard Heathcote / Getty Images What was the last movie you saw that’s central storyline featured a romance between the leads? Yes, there have been more than a few, albeit less than there used to be. But what was the last movie you saw, wherein the actors had the chemistry to convince you of the romance’s believability? Exactly.

Writing an epic romance where the characters on paper feel meant to be is one thing, having actors that can translate that connection on-screen is another thing, entirely. The chemistry between actors cast in romantic storylines has been a hard-to-find feature in television and movies, for a while. The last on-screen pairing to ignite great fanfare in pop culture has been in the rearview mirror for years.

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir expertly translated the storyline between their characters in their short and free program, to a much-deserved reaction. Their on-ice chemistry is legendary and gave viewers, who may not have even realized what they have been missing, a taste of what they have been.

Having more romance in movies and television isn’t what the entertainment world needs. It is having artists, who possess the chemistry to sell it. Whether it’s skating, movies, or television, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are a tough act to follow.