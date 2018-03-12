Green Bay Packers: Three Perfect Free Agency Options [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Which three free agents would be perfect options for the Packers this offseason?

The Green Bay Packers are heading into the offseason with a new approach to free agency. General manager Brian Gutekunst is expected to be much more aggressive in free agency than Ted Thompson was, which is good news for the proud franchise.

After missing out on the playoffs last season and seeing Aaron Rodgers miss a big chunk of the season, the Packers need to bring in more talent. Looking at the free agency market, there are quite a few names that could make sense for them to target. Green Bay doesn’t have big money, but there are some bargains that could make perfect sense.

Green Bay has already gone through a major offseason of change compared to recent years. In addition to Thompson stepping down, the Packers made quite a few coaching changes. Among those changes was the firing of defensive coordinator Dom Capers and the hiring of Mike Pettine to replace him.

It is apparent that missing the playoffs has caused the Packers to realize that their window with Rodgers is not going to last forever. He cannot be continually asked to lead the team to a championship by himself. Bringing in some key free agents to improve the defense and round out the offense is much needed.

All of that being said, which three free agents would be perfect fits for the Packers this offseason?

Report: 'A lot of mutual interest' between Packers, Muhammad Wilkerson https://t.co/9EOVraGPzr — The Packers Wire (@ThePackersWire) March 7, 2018

Muhammad Wilkerson, Defensive End

Not only would Wilkerson be a perfect fit in Green Bay, the Packers have already had a meeting with Wilkerson and there is reportedly “mutual interest” between the two sides according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Wilkerson played for Pettine in New York and fit well into the defensive scheme. He would also be a perfect addition alongside Mike Daniels, Dean Lowry, and Kenny Clark on the Packers’ defensive line.

Tramon Williams, Cornerback

Just a few years ago, Tramon Williams was one of the best playmakers in the Packers’ secondary. After a couple of years elsewhere, it would be wise for Green Bay to bring him home. Williams would help a depleted Packers’ secondary and would add much-needed playmaking after the trade that sent Damarious Randall out of town to Cleveland.

Antonio Gates, Tight End

Call this a bit far-fetched, but the Packers and Antonio Gates would be a perfect one-year match. Gates is getting older, but he is still a capable target that Rodgers would be able to utilize well. Green Bay could use some help at tight end, and Gates could certainly be that guy for at least one season.

Expect to see Gutekunst make some moves this offseason as the Packers look to get back into Super Bowl contention. Rodgers and company are not too far away from competing for another title, but a few moves this offseason in free agency would help them inch closer to that goal.